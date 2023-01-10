Farm Weekly
Home/News

Helping hand at Munglinup harvest

By Belinda Hickman
January 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo by Cassidy Whiting.

MICHAEL Felber, Badgingarra, has done his bit towards a record WA harvest - driving a header for the Whiting family, at Munglinup and helping to bring in their 5500-hectare canola and wheat crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.