WA surpasses record harvest receivals total

Updated January 9 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:38pm
With harvest still underway, WA growers and CBH are rewriting the history books.

WESTERN Australia has surpassed its record harvest receivals total by 415,000 tonnes already and harvest is still underway in the south of the State.

