WA surpasses record harvest receivals total

WESTERN Australia has surpassed its record harvest receivals total by 415,000 tonnes already and harvest is still underway in the south of the State.
In addition to the State-wide receival and logistics records, more than 54 sites across the network broke daily receival records and 34 sites received the most tonnes on record during this harvest.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw, particularly acknowledged the contribution of the CBH team in achieving this record.
"I would especially like to thank everyone - from the frontline employees to the ports and offices across WA - for the part you've played in us being able to reach this record," Mr Daw said.
"With many growers still harvesting, especially in the Albany and Esperance zones, the final harvest total for CBH is expected to be higher still."
