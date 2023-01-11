Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Secure our supply chains says GrainGrowers

January 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Our ability to maintain agricultural production is however increasingly impacted by a range of factors that require government attention," says Rhys Turton.

THE secure supply of critical farming inputs such as fuel, fertilisers and chemicals are vital to ensuring long-term food security and requires urgent government action to prevent future disruption, according to the industry representative body GrainGrowers Limited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.