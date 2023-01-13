Farm Weekly
Home/News

Turners to share the reins after an exceptional year

By Leah Tindale
January 13 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Turner family, Hampton Plains, harvested just shy of 10,000 hectares of their own crop and under contract, saying it had been an exceptional year. Picture supplied by Natalie Davie Photography.

IT'S the last harvest Neville 'Spud' Turner and his wife Glenys will be in full charge of the family farm, Hampton Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.