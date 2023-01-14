Farm Weekly
Home/News

Carnamah big tractor project closer thanks to donations

By Mal Gill
January 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of how the Carnamah big tractor will look at five times larger than the real thing. The project committee believes it may be within about $50,000 of the target funds needed to build it.

CARNAMAH'S big tractor project may be within $50,000 of the target funding it needs to build a five times larger than life steel replica of a Chamberlain Model 40K tractor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.