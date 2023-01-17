Farm Weekly
Home/News

O'Neill family, Ongerup, still wrapping up harvest

By Belinda Hickman
Updated January 17 2023 - 10:26pm, first published 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fifteen-year-old Clancy ONeill, Ongerup, drove the familys 1980s, 4450 John Deere tractor, named Beverley, with its 30-year-old red chaser bin for their harvest. The family had two headers running and was pleased to achieve a good, average yield after a very wet 2022.

WESTERN Australian graingrowers have some fantastically impressive machinery working the paddocks this harvest, but it doesn't always have to be shiny and new to get the job done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.