Fellow of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association accolade for WA professor

January 22 2023 - 4:00pm
2023 Fellow of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association

PROFESSOR of Agricultural and Resource Economics at The University of Western Australia (UWA), David Pannell, has been selected as a 2023 Fellow of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association in the United States, an honour rarely conferred on those living outside the United States.

