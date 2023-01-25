Farm Weekly

Growers and agents happy to set price says Clear Grain Exchange

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
January 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growers take control of their prices
CBoT wheat futures have been trading sideways recently at pre-Ukraine war levels. Traded prices of Australian grain have managed to improve however for many grades in many locations. Prices trading are often much better than published bids.

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures have traded sideways over the past month at pre-Ukraine war levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.