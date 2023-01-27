Farm Weekly
Agriculture and Food minister Jackie Jarvis takes the reins

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
January 27 2023 - 12:00pm
The newly appointed Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis outside Dumas House last week.

AS the agricultural industry winds up another huge, record-breaking harvest and the State's farmers are hopefully finding some time to reflect on the milestones achieved over the past 12 months, the State's freshly minted agriculture minister, Jackie Jarvis has quietly and confidently taken the seat of her predecessor, Alannah MacTiernan, at Dumas House.A relative newcomer sworn into parliament in May 2021, only a few weeks into her new ministerial role Ms Jarvis was thrown straight into the deep end, travelling to the State's north to visit pastoralists hit by the devastating Kimberley floods.With 25 years experience in agribusiness, Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT sat down with Ms Jarvis to get to know some of the views of the woman who will no doubt have a great influence on how the sector responds to the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead in 2023.

