THERE was plenty of optimism and enthusiasm in the air at last week's Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeds bull sale as buyers turned up in the droves to find new sires for their breeding programs.
Despite the correction in the cattle market in the past six months, buyers at the sale didn't seem worried when it came to outlaying money for their next herd sire as they bid up strongly right through the catalogue of British and European bulls, pushing prices to a high of $19,500 for a black Simmental bull from the Naracoopa stud, Denmark.
With strong buying support from start to finish, it appeared all the Nutrien Livestock selling team, led by auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard, had to do was add up the bids, as they certainly flowed freely to create a record-breaking result for the sale.
All up 48 bulls were offered by eight regular vendors and by the time the last one left the ring, 44 had sold under the hammer for an average of $7932, the best ever recorded at the sale.
In comparison, in last year's sale the same eight vendors offered 57 bulls and sold 54 under the hammer to a top of $23,000 and an average of $6861, meaning this year's average was up $1071 on that result to ensure a good start to the bull selling season.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Livestock manager Bob Pumphrey said it was a very solid sale with strong support right through for all breeds.
"When you look at the figures it is probably our best sale," Mr Pumphrey said.
"There was an excellent clearance across the entire catalogue and the prices were up on last year which is great to see.
"Once again the sale was supported by a long list of local return buyers but it was also great to see this year bulls sell to the Eastern States on AuctionsPlus.
"The bulls presented exceptionally well and were a credit to the breeders and I think the buyers recognised the quality on offer and paid accordingly."
The biggest recipients of this strong and confident bidding were Naracoopa stud principals Kevin and Janice Hard when a Black Simmental bull from their stud by the name of Naracoopa Senior S019 (P) (B) strolled into the ring in lot 18 and stole the show.
Mr Hubbard took an opening bid of $10,000 on the deep, well-muscled, 818 kilogram sire and from there bids flew thick and fast.
Eventually it was return stud buyer Andy Hann, Greendale Simmental stud, Esperance, who bid with the support of his son and Nutrien Livestock, Esperance representative Jake Hann, that landed the final blow at the day's $19,500 top price to secure the upstanding sire.
When Mr Hann placed his winning bid and secured the bull it meant for a third year running he was the sale's top price buyer and the Simmental breed had also claimed top price honours.
Mr Hann said he was impressed when he saw Senior S019 in the flesh on the morning of the sale.
"He is a very smooth bull with good neck extension and adequate muscling," Mr Hann said.
"While he expresses good muscling, he is not over muscled and by the looks of him his calves should calve easily.
"The top-priced bull I purchased in 2021 was a black bull from Naracoopa and he is working well along with other black Simmental bulls I have purchased from Bonnydale, so we want to keep them going, so I wanted another one to add to our black Simmental sire battery.
"Along with using the black Simmental bulls in our stud Simmental herd I have also used them over Angus breeders to breed some SimAngus bulls to use over our heifers and that is working well."
Currently the Hanns are running 100 black and 84 traditional Simmental stud breeders alongside 300 commercial breeders which are Simmental, Angus and Simmental-Angus cross.
Senior S019 is by Bullock Hills Patrick P3 (PP) (ET) (AI) (B) and out of Naracoopa Olivia Q006 (P) (ET) (B), which is a daughter of Webb Tank K090 (PP) (AI) (B).
It has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of -2.7 gestation length (GL), +0.2 birthweight (BWT), +22, +40 and + 50 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +59 mature cow weight (MCW), +1 milk, +25 carcase weight (CWT), +3.4 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.8 rib fat, -0.5 rump fat, -0.3 retail beef yield (RBY) and +0.5 intramuscular fat (IMF), which ranks it in the top 20pc of the breed for EMA and top 25pc for GL and IMF.
Simmental
The Simmental breed not only recorded the day's top price when a black Simmental sire sold for $19,500, it was also the biggest breed in terms of numbers offered and sold and it record the best average of any breed.
All up there were 16 traditional and black Simmental offered by two studs and by the end 15 were headed to new pastures at an average of $9567, which was up $2251 on last year's sale.
In last year's sale the same two vendors offered and sold 19 bulls to a top of $23,000 and an average of $7316.
As previously mentioned Kevin and Janice Hard's Naracoopa stud, Denmark, sold the sale's $19,500 top-priced bull.
But it wasn't the only bull they had in the sale.
All up they offered 11 traditional and black sires and they sold them all for an average of $10,455, which was the highest average achieved by any stud.
In comparison last year they offered and sold 13 bulls at an average of $6500 and a top of $12,500.
Just $1000 behind the Hard's top-priced sire and selling for the day's second top price was a traditional sire, Naracoopa Samuel S015 (P) (TW) from their team when it made $18,500 going to the bid of the Cowcher family, Willandra stud, Williams.
Willandra co-principal Peter Cowcher said they were looking for another polled bull for their sire battery and Samuel S015 fitted the bill for them.
"He is a complete outcross on the sire side for us while there is a little bit of Willandra blood on the dam side but he still has plenty of scope for us to use him in our herd," Mr Cowcher said.
"He is a long, soft, well-balanced bull with an excellent temperament and a good carcase for his age.
"He also has an excellent set of figures across the board, in particular a good domestic maternal index which is important to us as it best describes our market."
Samuel S015 is by Naracoopa Magic M006 (H) (AI), which is a son of Bandeeka Fancypants (H), and out of Naracoopa Milly (P), which is sired by Willandra Detroit (P) and out of Willandra Diana E138.
Along with being easy on the eye, the 940kg January 2021-drop bull has EBVs of +1.8 BWT, +23, +44 and + 67 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +72 MCW, +7 milk, +36 CWT, +2.4 EMA, +0.2 rib fat, +0.6 rump fat and +0.6 RBY, which ranks it in the top 15pc of the breed for 600-day weight, MCW and CWT.
On the index front it ranks in the top 1pc for the vealer terminal index (+$47), top 5pc for the export maternal index (+$86) and top 15pc for the domestic maternal index (+$56).
The Hard's success in the sale wasn't limited to selling the two top-priced bulls, they also sold the third top-priced sire at $15,500.
Commanding this price was Naracoopa Stanley S009 (P) (B) when it was sold to BDT & RJ Vigus, Denmark.
The polled, black Stanley S009, is by Bullock Hills Patrick P3 (PP) (ET) (AI) (B) and ranks at 5pc for EMA and all four indexes domestic maternal, export maternal, northern terminal and vealer terminal as well as 10pc for calving ease daughters and top 15pc for 200-day weight and CWT.
Other buyers to purchase at the top end of values in the Naracoopa team were N Meade, Narrikup, which bid $9500 for traditional bull Naracoopa Sampson S033 (P), while G & B Mather, Mt Barker, collected tradition bull Naracoopa Supreme S024 (P) (TW) at $9000 and G Boccuzzi & Co, Denmark, paid $8500 for traditional bull Naracoopa Sunny S022 (P).
The WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, Inlet Views stud, was the other vendor of Simmental bulls and it offered five bulls and sold four under the hammer to a high of $10,000 and an average of $7125, which was back $1958 on last year.
Taking top price honours for the stud was its lead bull Inlet Views Sawyer S015 (P), which was the first bull offered in the sale and it was purchased by return buyer the Norman family, RH Norman & Son, Busselton.
Henry Norman, who farms with his mother Betty, said Sawyer S015 was a really nice, soft bull with all the traits they look for.
"We have been purchasing from the college for many years and their bulls perform for us," Mr Norman said.
"My father was an ex-student and because of that connection we have always purchased bulls from the college."
The polled, March 2021-drop Sawyer S015 is by Mubarn Quinn (PP) and out of Inlet Views Diana Q9 (H) (AI), which is a daughter of Glen Anthony Y-Arta AY02 (P) (ET).
It has EBVs of +20, +38 and +50 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights as well as +1.6 for EMA, +25 CWT, -0.1 rib fat and +0.1 rump fat.
The next best price in the Inlet Views team was $8500 for Inlet Views Silas S026 (P), which sold to GAS & FA Pearce, Tenterden.
Silas S026 is by Mubarn Quinn (PP) and has growth figures of +16, +28 and +36 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
The stud's other two bulls to sell made $5000 selling to SD Wolfe Pty Ltd, Youngs Siding and Glenroy Farms, Walpole.
Limousin
Kevin Beal's Shannalea Limousins, Torbay, were next into the ring.
This year Mr Beal offered two apricot and three black Limousin sires and sold two of each under the hammer to a high of $9000 and an average of $7250, which was back $1375 on his 2022 sale result.
Claiming the $9000 top price in the Shannalea offering was the stud's team leader Shannalea Snoopy S6 (PP) (PF) when it sold to return buyers Max and Heather Farley, M & HA Farley, Lonaker Limousin stud, Narrikup.
The homozygous polled, February 2021-drop, apricot sire is by Morrisvale Lumberjack (HP) (PN) (AA) and out of a Greenwood Curve Ball (HP) (R) (PN) (AC) daughter, Shannalea Too Much Fun Q6 (HP*) (R) (PF).
Along with being easy on the eye showing good length, depth and muscling Snoopy had the figures to match ranking in the top 1pc of the breed for EMA (+4.6), top 5pc for 200 and 400-day weights (+32 and +54), CWT (+48) and RBY (+1.5) along with top 10pc for 600-day weight (+70).
Mr Farley said Snoopy S6 was a well proportioned bull with good length, depth and width.
"I also liked his pedigree as he carried bloodlines we have used in the past with great results," Mr Farley said.
"We have had a Lumberjack son previously and he has produced good calves so we were chasing another son if one was available.
"We will definitely use this bull in our stud breeding program."
Along with buying Shannalea's top-priced bull the Farleys also purchased the stud's other apricot sire to sell Shannalea Star-Buck S19 (2P) (PF) at $5500.
The Farleys run a stud herd of 150 Limousin breeders alongside 320 Angus and Limousin-Angus cross commerical breeders.
When it came to Mr Beal's black bulls, he saw a top return of $7500 when Shannalea Shadow S17 (P) (B) (PF) (2A) sold to a Narrikup buyer operating on AuctionsPlus.
The June 2021-drop bull is a son of Balamore Endeavor 701E (HP*) (HB*) (PN) (AA) and ranks in the top 10pc for gestation length and rump fat and top 15pc for rib fat and IMF.
The stud's other black bull to sell, Shannalea Summit S15 (P) (B) (PU), which ranks in the top 5pc for RBY and top 10pc for EMA and is a son of Shannalea Pancho, sold at $7000 to BW & AM Ross, Denmark.
Charolais
The Charolais rounded out the Euro bulls offered and like years gone by it was Doug and Dani Giles, Quicksilver stud, Newdegate and Narrikup, who represented the breed.
The Giles offered nine bulls in the line-up and sold seven under the hammer to a top of $9500 and an average of $6357, which was up $402 on last year.
In last year's sale the Giles offered and sold 11 bulls to a top of $8500 and an average of $5955.
The stud's $9500 top was achieved when return buyer of 18 years Graham Ayres, Graham Ayres Livestock, Bornholm, had the final bid on the March 2021-drop polled Quicksilver Schooner S45 (P).
Mr Ayres said Schooner S45 was a well-muscled, medium framed bull with good conformation and shape.
"He is just a good all round, quiet bull who is perfect to use over our Angus-Friesian first-cross females, to breed thick, well-muscled calves," Mr Ayres said.
The 700 kilogram bull is by Quicksilver Quantum (AI) (ET) (P) and it had scans of 133cm2 EMA, 8mm P8 fat, 5mm rib fat and 4.4pc IMF when scanned in early January.
Along with taking home the top-priced Quicksilver bull Mr Ayres also purchased a second Quicksilver sire, Quicksilver Sampson S28 (AI) (ET) (P) (R/F), at $6000.
The 834kg, Sampson which is ET-bred by JWX Downtown 7C (P) and out of Quicksilver Mango J33 (P) (R/F), had scans of 131cm2 EMA, 8mm P8 fat, 6mm rib fat and 3.8pc IMF.
Mr Ayres, who runs 250 Angus-Friesian breeders and sells all his calves straight off their mothers either to Woolworths or through the Mt Barker saleyards, said he continues to buy from Quicksilver as the bulls have good temperaments and produce outstanding calves, plus the Giles are good honest people who back their product.
This season Mr Ayres sold two drafts of calves to Woolworths in December and he was very happy with how the calves weighed out.
The first line of 60 sold on December 6 averaged 271kg dressed while the second draft of 60 which went two weeks later averaged 251kg dressed.
The second highest price in the Quicksilver offering was $8000 bid by G & TJ Ross & Co, Denmark, for an AI-bred Elder's Blackjack 788B (P) son, Quicksilver Sheriff S54 (AI) (P).
The May 2021-drop Sheriff S54 weighed in at 694kg and had scans of 120cm2 EMA, 4mm P8 fat, 4mm rib fat and 3.6pc IMF.
Other buyers of the Quicksilver bulls were AK & BCJ Rogers, Albany, which purchased at $6000, while Rayview Park, Albany, Teresa Ayres, Bornholm and a Queensland based buyer from Allora operating on AuctionsPlus also purchased a sire at $5000.
Angus
Angus bulls from three studs were the next into the selling ring and all 13 bulls offered found new homes both locally and interstate selling to a top of $14,500 and an average of $7808, which was up $1102 on the average the breed achieved last year.
Topping the Angus offering at $14,500 was the lead bull, Ponderosa Genesis S2, from Greg Brown's Ponderosa stud, Albany, when it was knocked down to an AuctionsPlus buyer from Allora, Queensland.
The AI-bred, March 2021-drop bull is by Pathfinder Genesis G357PV and out of Ponderosa Vicky F7SV, which is by BT Right Time 24J.
The upstanding, long-bodied bull didn't only appeal to the eye, but it had the numbers to match ranking in the top 2pc of the breed for rib fat, top 4pc for rump fat and days to calving, top 6pc for scrotal size and top 10pc for milk and GL while it is in the top 25-35pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Losing out on the top-priced Ponderosa bull was Elders, Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger, who was carrying a buying order for repeat Ponderosa clients Wayne and Serena Matthews, Kangarabbi Farms, Narrikup.
While Mr Wallinger didn't get his hands on Genesis S2, he made sure the Matthews didn't go home empty handed purchasing Ponderosa Hans S27 at the stud's second top price of $7000 for them.
Hans S27 is by Black Angus Hans M63SV and ranks in the top 20pc for CWT and top 25pc for 600-day weight and rump fat.
Along with purchasing Hans S27 for the Matthews, Mr Wallinger also secured another Black Angus Hans M63SV son, Ponderosa Hans S24, for them at $5000.
All up the Ponderosa stud offered and sold four bulls for an average of $7875, which was up $708 on its 2022 sale average.
The Pratt family, Ballawinna stud, Albany, was the biggest vendor in the Angus section offering and selling eight bulls to a top of $9000 and an average of $7938, which was up $1338 on last year.
Leading the way in the Ballawinna team and selling at $9000 was Ballawinna Chisum S42 when it sold to the Garnett family, RJ Garnett & Son, Gnowangerup.
The 746kg son of S Chisum 255 ranks in the top 2pc for calving ease direct and calving ease daughters, top 3pc for BWT, top 7pc for rib fat and top 8pc for rump fat.
The next best price in the Ballawinna offering was $8500 and it was achieved twice.
The first to pay it was a Jennacubbine buyer operating on AuctionsPlus when it secured Ballawinna Patriot S48, which ranks in the top 15pc for BWT and is by Ballawinna Patriot Q14.
The other buyer to go to $8500 was South Norna Enterprises, Narrikup, when it was pencilled down next to Ballawinna Bartel S24 at this value.
Bartel S24 is by Ayrvale Bartel E7 and ranks in the top 14pc for RBY.
Also heading to the Narrikup property from the Ballawinna offering at $7500 was another Ayrvale Bartel E7 son, Ballawinna Bartel S11.
South Norna Enterprises wasn't the only buyer to purchase multiple bulls from the Ballawinna offering MI & DM Twentyman, Nanarup, bought two Ayrvale Bartel E7 sons both at $7500.
Henry Strating's Superior Blacks stud, Youngs Siding, rounded out the Angus offering with a single sire, Superior Blacks Ripper R21, and it sold for $6500 to the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.
The September 2020-drop bull is a son of Chiltern Park Moe M6PV and it ranks in the top 10pc for docility, top 20pc for rump fat and top 25pc for milk.
Red Angus
The Red Angus bulls were the last offered in the line-up and like the rest of the offering attracted solid demand.
Regular vendors Graeme and Trevlyn Smith, Kildarra, Forest Hill, offered and sold five bulls to a top of $6500 twice and an average of $6100, which was up $267 on last year.
Kildarra's first bull to hit the $6500 mark was Kildarra Signature S8 (AI) when it was knocked down to the Cowcher family, Willandra stud, chasing an outcross bull to use over heifers.
Peter Cowcher said Signature S8 was a very neat and well-balanced young bull with a good set of figures.
"He is the ideal heifer bull for us to use in our program, especially with his outcross genetics on the sire side," Mr Cowcher said.
The March 2021-drop bull is by AI sire Red Double B Bullseye 1B and out of Kildarra Ballindah K2, which is a daughter of Willandra Galveston G59.
Signature S8's EBVs include +2.1 BWT, +26, +48 and +57 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +57 MCW, +8 milk, +37 CWT, +2.2 EMA and +0.4 IMF.
Kildarra Satisfaction S13 also made the stud's $6500 top price when it sold to the bid of Mr Pumphrey who was carrying a buying order for return buyer DW Pilkington, Manypeaks.
Mr Pumphrey said Satisfaction S13 was a well put together bull with a good set of EBVs.
Satisfaction S13, which is by Willandra Krugerrand K91 and out of Kildarra Red Bella N10, has EBVs of +3.9 BWT, +29, +46 and +64 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +68 MCW, +9 milk, +42 CWT, +2.4 EMA, +0.3 rib fat, +0.3 rump fat and +0.5 IMF.
Along with securing one of the top-priced Kildarra bulls, Mr Pumphrey also purchased another Willandra Krugerrand K91 son, Kildarra Storm S18, which has a RBY figure of +1.1, at $6000 for the Pilkingtons.
The other two Kildarra bulls to sell, which were both by Kildarra Magic Mike M5, sold at $6000 to JA Kinnane, Narrikup and $5500 to Denvale Dohnes, Mt Barker.
