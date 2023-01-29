Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Blue Ribbon All Breeds peaks at $19,500 at Mount Barker

By Jodie Rintoul
January 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a high of $19,500 at this year's Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker for this Black Simmental bull, Naracoopa Senior S019 (P) (B) from the Naracoopa stud, Denmark. With the bull were Nutrien Ag Solutions, Albany branch manager Todd Keeffe (left), Nutrien Livestock, Esperance representative Jake Hann, Naracoopa co-principal Kevin Hard and buyer Andy Hann, Greendale Simmental stud, Esperance.

THERE was plenty of optimism and enthusiasm in the air at last week's Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon All Breeds bull sale as buyers turned up in the droves to find new sires for their breeding programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.