Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Angus is breed of choice for Harris family at Cowaramup

By Kyah Peeti
February 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Harris and his wife Peta-Jane at their Cowaramup property, Treeton Lake. Pictures by Kyah Peeti.

WITH a keen eye for cattle and reputation for their well sought after Angus breeders, Mark Harris and his family are showing that the Angus breed is the way to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.