Farm Weekly
Home/News

Elders auction sets new level at Grass Patch

By Jasmine Peart
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Elders Real Estate rural sales representative Rob Johnstone (left), with sellers Warren Andrews, Mark Andrews and Blake Andrews, buyers Tyson Schutz, Heather Schutz and Michael Schutz, sellers Glen Andrews and Marnie Andrews and Elders Real Estate senior rural real estate executive and auctioneer Simon Cheetham.

IT was standing room only last Wednesday when about 150 people packed into the Grass Patch Hall to witness the auction of the Andrews' property, Char-Leay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.