$136m Hancock share deal boosts Strike Energy urea, manufacturing precinct plans

Mal Gill
By Mal Gill
February 22 2023 - 8:00am
Strike Energy's concept for its Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct, with its Project Haber urea fertiliser production plant in the north-west corner, on the farm it has bought at Arrowsmith East. Development of both the urea and manufacturing precinct projects could be accelerated by a funding windfall for Strike as a result of a shares trade.

A $136 MILLION windfall courtesy of Gina Rinehart's Hancock Energy Pty Ltd is expected to accelerate Project Haber plans to produce urea fertiliser at a proposed Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct.

