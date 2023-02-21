THE Nutrien Ag Solutions, York branch, became an accident zone last Thursday, with many 'incidents' requiring immediate trauma care.
'Victims' were found trapped inside their vehicle following a car rollover, a rider had been thrown from a horse, a farm worker was suffering severe blood loss from a puncture wound to the thigh and another patient had fallen from a tree while using a chainsaw.
It's a scene that will be replicated 180 times within the next three years at Nutrien Ag Solutions branches and agricultural locations across Australia as part of a $1.5 million sponsorship commitment between the company and Australian aeromedical charity and trauma care facilitator, CareFlight.
Headquartered in Wentworthville, New South Wales, CareFlight began emergency medical evacuations with one aircraft in 1986 and more recently began providing trauma care training around Australia as an extension.
Its focus has been rural and regional volunteer fire, ambulance and other emergency services personnel, but this is the first time it has joined forces with a business or corporate entity.
Newcastle, New South Wales-based CareFlight clinical educator and emergency registered nurse and paramedic Mel Price said the course was a government initiative instigated in response to the black summer bushfires which devastated parts of New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania three years ago.
"So many communities were isolated by the fires with no way for paramedics or other medical assistance to get to them, so those people were forced to do the best they could with whatever they had until help arrived," Ms Price said.
"We know that every minute counts in dealing with traumatic incidents and being able to take action and apply emergency care immediately saves lives.
"This training is about giving people the skills, but also importantly the confidence, to be able to act to make a difference until professional help arrives.
"Often in rural and remote areas that help will be at least an hour and often much longer away so the ability to deliver life-saving care early is critical," Ms Price said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager - west, Andrew Duperouzel, one of 15 attendees at the York training, said it reflected the company's purpose to help create a safer agricultural industry.
"We recognise agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries to work in so after identifying the need we sought to take some action by bringing these courses to the bush, where so many of our staff and customers live and work," Mr Duperouzel said.
"Nutrien is fully funding the training for staff, clients and others within their local communities who would benefit from the experience.
"Having done the training, I certainly feel now like I know the steps and have the confidence to take action to help preserve life as a first responder."
Thursday's training included lecture style information delivery followed by a heavy emphasis on hands-on training using industry props, simulation manikins and each other as 'patients' to imbibe trauma care and communication skills for use at accident scenes.
It gave skills in airway management procedures, hemorrhage control, stabilisation and extraction of patients from a vehicle rollover, motorbike or horse rider helmet removal and advice on when to remove, splinting a broken pelvis with both improvised and purpose made splints, burns and crush injury treatment and techniques in patient handover to medical professionals.
The training also covered first-on-scene patient assessment and decision making as to the priorities in a multiple patient scenario such as a tourist bus rollover or collision.
CareFlight paramedic educator and 30-year career paramedic in three countries Paul McQuaid, Sydney, NSW, said it was most often not the person screaming the loudest who was most in need of immediate care.
"It is more likely to be the silent ones," Mr McQuaid said.
"I would generally start by asking the question if you can hear me put up your hand and keep it up, or if you can get off the bus then please do so.
"That's not to say that some of those people won't be injured and maybe even badly injured, but if they can get themselves off the bus, then they are not the most in need of your urgent attention.
"You will likely have limited resources and limited help so you will have to make some tough decisions (in prioritising people).
OTHER GREAT READS:
"And don't be afraid to ask the less injured to assist the more injured in getting off the bus to a safer place."
Mr McQuaid said he kept front-of-mind that a person could go three to four minutes without breathing but they couldn't go three to four minutes without blood.
"With severe wounds people can bleed out very quickly so stopping blood loss (to keep blood flow to the brain) is critical," he said.
"Keeping blood in and air going around" was recited by one course attendee as her "big takeaway message".
York farmer Guydon Boyle, who attended with his father Peter, said the training was extremely informative, industry linked and very relevant.
"These are the sorts of incidents we are likely to come across on a day-to-day basis and it certainly gives you the confidence to participate," Mr Boyle said.
WA training sessions started at Merredin last week with Wyalkatchem, York, Pingelly, Geraldton, Mingenew, Coorow and Moora, also on the agenda during this two-week period and other WA sessions scheduled for later this year in July and August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.