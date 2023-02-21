Farm Weekly
CareFlight.hosts trauma training in regional WA

By Wendy Gould
February 22 2023 - 10:00am
Attendees at the Nutrien Ag Solutions sponsored emergency trauma care training day held at its York branch and facilitated by CareFlight included Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager west, Andrew Duperouzel (left), with local farmers Peter Boyle and his son Guydon.

THE Nutrien Ag Solutions, York branch, became an accident zone last Thursday, with many 'incidents' requiring immediate trauma care.

