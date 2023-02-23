Farm Weekly
CASE tractor makes $49,000 at Grass Patch sale for Aurisch family.

By Neil Brindley
February 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Auctioneer Neil Brindley in action at the Aurisch familys clearing sale taking bids for a 1987 model Mercedes 2228 V series truck with a tandem 12-tonne tip trailer which sold for $40,000.

THE Grass Patch clearing sale for AC & AD Aurisch, conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Esperance agents Chatley & Hutcheson, recorded 124 buyer registrations last Friday.

