THE Grass Patch clearing sale for AC & AD Aurisch, conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Esperance agents Chatley & Hutcheson, recorded 124 buyer registrations last Friday.
Buyers registered were from Kalgoorlie, Kalgan, Roleystone, Wagin, Mundijong, Bremer Bay, Narrikup, Yarloop, Wyalkatchem, Torrington, Queensland, Forbes, New South Wales and the entire Esperance region.
The property was taken up by the Aurisch family in 1968 and has now been leased to nearby neighbours.
A total of 168 lots were offered with a total clearance realised.
Top price of the sale was $49,000 paid for a CASE 8930 tractor on duals, with 7881 hours, which was purchased by RT Desmond & Co, Torrington, Queensland.
Second top price of $45,000 was paid for a CASE 9250 tractor on duals, with 7178 hours, purchased by Herbert Trading Trust, Condingup.
Under strong competition, a 1987 model Mercedes 2228 V series truck with a tandem 12-tonne tip trailer, realised $40,000, which was purchased by RW & CE Ryan, Wyalkatchem.
A 2011 model Mitsubishi Fuso 515 truck realised $30,000 and was purchased by LD & CM Hallam, Grass Patch.
The Chamberlain tractors on offer came under strong competition with a 4280B realising $24,000, purchased by Lee West, trading as Karleigh Farms, Gibson.
The 4480B model Chamberlain was purchased by Todd Quinlivan, trading as Quintarra Farms, Esperance, for $20,000.
A CASE 2366 header with a 30ft front sold for $23,000 to the Coles Family Trust, Myrup, while a 28-run 853 Forward combine with blower and press wheels was purchased by Stephen Hoffrichter, Shark Lake Piggery, Esperance, with a final bid of $17,000.
All items came under strong competition with a Jen-Ell 100ft boomsprayer making $9000, with the winning bid placed by LD Chapman & Co, Esperance and a Massey Ferguson 1505 tractor with more than 10,000 hours realising $7000, purchased by TK Price & Co, Ravensthorpe.
A 12-tonne Davies Engineering chaser bin realised $8000, purchased by Shade River Dairy Farms, Mundijong, who also purchased a Farm King 841 hydraulic auger for $8000.
All other items were met with strong competition with sundry items, livestock handling equipment, plant and grain handling equipment keenly sought after resulting in a total clearance with no passed-in items.
