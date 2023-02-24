Farm Weekly
Melva Powell has art award in her honour at Wagin Woolorama

By Lynette Carew-Reid
February 24 2023 - 8:30pm
Art section head steward Fiona Dawson holding the 2021 Wagin Woolorama Art Prize winner, now part of the Wagin shires art collection. It was painted by Dumbleyung artist Kerry Scally, who snapped a photograph of the Unigrain seed works on her way to Wagin.

LOCAL artist Melva Powell will be acknowledged for her contribution to Wagin Woolorama's art section with her family sponsoring the new Melva Powell artist encouragement award at this year's event.

