Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wagin Woolorama dog show to be a big hit

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Kristiansen, Walkaway, with the 2022 open State champion sheepdog Princes Delta (left) and improver State champion sheepdog Badgingarra Maggie. Mr Kristiansen plans to trial four working dogs at Woolorama.

PATMORE Feeds, Cuballing, is a new sponsor for a special 2023 Woolorama sheep dog trial to mark the 50th year, but historic sponsor Grainfeeds which has a connection tracing back more than 40 years, is still at the forefront.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.