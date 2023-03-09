Farm Weekly
Inaugural Morrisvale Limousin tops $11,000

By Jodie Rintoul
March 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Topping the Morrisvale Limousin bull sale which was held on AuctionsPlus last week at $11,000 was Morrisvale Top Gun T24 (PP, R, AA) in lot 11 when it was sold to return buyer the Modra family, Limek stud, Bordertown, South Australia.

THIS year marks a significant milestone in the development of the Morrisvale Limousin stud, Narrikup.

