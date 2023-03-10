Farm Weekly
Whispering Pines sale tops at $13,000 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
March 10 2023 - 2:00pm
With the $13,500 top-priced bull at last weeks Whispering Pines Angus bull sale at Boyanup which sold to the Walters family, Acton Park, were Nutrien Livestock, Busselton and Margaret River agent Jock Embry (left), Doug Walters, Whispering Pines principals Clayton and Clare Trigwell, Busselton and Darren Walters.

THE inaugural Whispering Pines Angus bull sale at Boyanup last week following the Nutrien Livestock monthly store sale, was an outstanding success with buyers showing their appreciation for the well-presented, quality draft of bulls.

