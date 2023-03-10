THE inaugural Whispering Pines Angus bull sale at Boyanup last week following the Nutrien Livestock monthly store sale, was an outstanding success with buyers showing their appreciation for the well-presented, quality draft of bulls.
Clayton and Clare Trigwell, third-generation studmasters at Whispering Pines, did founding grandfather, Neville Trigwell, proud.
Neville Trigwell founded the stud in 1967 but since his passing, the annual sale was not continued until this sale under the new and current stewardship of Clayton and Clare.
Presenting bulls with current and respected genetics the sale attracted buyers and strong buying competition throughout.
By sale end, the offering of 17 two-year-old bulls and six yearling bulls, saw at auction, 15 two-year-old and four yearlings sell to a top of $13,500 and $4500 respectively.
The breakdown saw the 15, 2yo sires average a respectable $8200, while the six yearlings, which did not attract the same support, averaged $4250.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the Trigwells presented a good line-up of 2yo and yearling Angus bulls.
"The offering met with good competition from buyers which resulted in a pleasing result for the vendors," Mr Waddingham said.
Buyers of the several higher priced bulls, including the top-priced at $13,500 were father and son duo, Doug and Darren Walters, Acton Park.
First time buyers, the Walters were aware and were attracted to the sale knowing of the genetics introduced in the breeding program.
Topping the Walters' purchases at $13,500, was the third bull offered, Whispering Pines S43.
The February 2021-drop bull was sired by Sitz Stellar 726D and out of Whispering Pines P37, which is a LD Capitalist 316 daughter.
S43 boasts Breedplan figures of +5.0 for birthweight (BWT), -2.7 for gestation length (GL), along with 600-day weight of +127 and +14 for docility.
READ MORE:
Lot two, Whispering Pines S94, which is a son of LD Capitalist 316 cost the Walters $10,000.
The late March 2021-drop bull, which is out of a R B Tour of Duty 177 daughter showed natural thickness and muscle to go with a 600-day weight figure of +131 and a BWT figure of +6.7.
Whispering Pines S6, another LD Capitalist 316 son, also went on the truck to the Walters' properties, costing $10,500.
The high growth sire, S6 had a 600-day weight figure of +150 along with BWT of +6.3.
The first bull offered, Whispering Pines S5 got the sale under way well selling at $11,000 to Stickney & Son, Harvey.
S5 is by Chiltern Park Moe M6, described in the catalogue as a well-balanced sire with proven calving ease that produces daughters with extra milk.
Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River agent Jock Embry was the volume buyer acting for numerous clients.
Mr Embry started his buying spree when he secured Whispering Pines S115 in lot five at $6000 for Vasse client, Brian Feutrill.
S115 was sired by homebred sire, Whispering Pines N48 and out of a Tour of Duty dam.
It has EBVs of +127 for 600-day weight and -3.4 for GL.
Heading to Capel at $8000 was Whispering Pines S66 when the LD Capitalist/Tour of Duty Genetic combination, was selected by MF & MA Hutton.
Also paying $8000 was Nutrien Livestock, Peel representative Ralph Mosca, when he bought Whispering Pines S102 for S & F Ross.
S102 is a Whispering Pines Q82 son and is out of a Coonamble Elevator E11 daughter.
It had a low BWT figure of +1.6 and growth of +113 for 600-day weight.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs and Scott River Trading both purchased bulls at $7500.
Mr Abbs selected a LD Capitalist son out of a Waimata Zulu (NZ) dam for his client, while Whispering Pines S21, headed to Scott River, was by Chiltern Moe M6.
Accepting yearling bulls will take a little longer, it would appear as the reduced support could not be blamed on lesser quality.
The first of the yearlings, Whispering Pines T94, by Whispering Pines N48, was snapped up by GD & LR Morgan for the top of $4500.
Boasting a high EMA of +11.0 and 600-dayweight figure of +121, T94 showed great potential.
After buying three 2yo bulls, Doug and Darren Walters picked up a yearling Sitz Stellar son at $4500, which had a BWT figure of + 1.0, making it an ideal heifer mating sire for the future.
The other two yearlings sold were purchased by Mr Embry at $4000 each for unnamed clients.
Returning to another run of 2yo bulls, Whispering Pines S72, by LD Capitalist, was bought for B & E Smith, Jindong, at $10,000, while Austin Gerhardy, Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup, bid to $8000 for Whispering Pines S88, which was sired by a homebred bull.
Mr Embry then paid $6000 for Whispering Pines S87 on behalf of Manjimup farmers, F Pessotto & Sons.
Clare and Clayton Trigwell were well pleased with the sale result and the support they received, especially from local cattlemen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.