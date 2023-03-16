Farm Weekly
Rangeview stud, Darkan wins supreme ribbon at 50th Wagin Woolorama

By Jodie Rintoul
March 16 2023 - 8:30pm
The 2023 Wagin Woolorama supreme Merino exhibit was awarded to the King familys Rangeview stud, Darkan. With the grand champion Poll Merino ram and champion medium wool Poll Merino ram were sponsors Jodie Rintoul (left), Farm Weekly, Tim Spicer and Nathan King, Elders stud stock, judges Rod Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, Alan Hobley, Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing and Chris Hogg, Navanvale stud, Williams and Rangeview stud connections Jeremy, Tom, Erin, Melinda, Gemma, Geraldine and John King.

IT wasn't only a special day for the Wagin Woolorama on Friday when it celebrated its 50th anniversary, but it will also be one that will not be quickly forgotten by the King family, Rangeview stud, Darkan, when it claimed the prestigious supreme ribbon in the Merino ring with an upstanding Poll Merino sire.

