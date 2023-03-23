BUYERS chasing horsepower for their dollars where in luck at the Meckering clearing sale conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions for MK & M Burges.
Top price of $400,000 was realised by a 342 kiloWatt 2014 Caterpillar Challenger MT855C tracked tractor, while second top price of $335,000 was paid for a 2019 JCB 8330 Fastrac tractor.
Ready for seeding, a 12.2 metre DBS E series bar with Morris 8370XL bin and 5000 litre dual shoot liquid system was third top item at $265,000, while a pair of Custom Quip Engineering triaxle tipper grain trailers and dolly sold for $200,000.
Utes were also in demand, with a 2015 Isuzu D-MAX LS Space Cab 4x4 showing 155,312 kilometres, selling for $26,500 and a 2010 Toyota HiLux 2.8 dual cab 4x4 showing 351,000km, but with a new motor 20,000km ago, selling for $18,000.
There was initially some anxiety by vendor Mervyn Burges and the Nutrien sales team led by Rex Luers when only 20 bidders had registered by noon for the 1pm sale.
But after that they came with a rush and more than 200 had registered by sale start.
The first row of sundry items of the 160 lots on offer proved they were there to buy.
A fifth-generation farmer and fourth generation on that farm - Mr Burges' great grandfather and father cleared the property in the late 1940s after farming the Tipperary property at York - Mr Burges was reluctant to retire from farming and sell the farm out of the family.
However, the loss of his wife several years ago and a desire to travel to see his daughter in Queensland helped overcome his reluctance.
"Your heart and head must be fully engaged these days to keep up with the constant changes needed," he said of modern farming.
His nephew has shown enthusiastic interest in taking on the farm by purchasing a portion and leasing the rest, with the aim of accumulating it all over time.
