THE inaugural Nexgen Simmental on-property bull sale at the Clews family's Stratham property proved to be a success with prices reaching a top of $16,000.
An impressive offering of 18 well-presented Simmental sires were on offer, and they were penned in groups of four to six for early viewing.
Combining science and a simple breeding philosophy with data, the catalogue of bulls offered by the Clews family attracted a large crowd and a registered buyers list of 21 potential buyers.
The video sale took place under a large marquee at the property and was interfaced via the AuctionsPlus platform.
Two screens were used to show off the bulls, one showing the lot highlights and the other a video of the current lot being sold.
Of the 18 bulls offered, 14 sold under the hammer at an average of $7000, with two bulls selling post-sale.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said for a first-time on property bull sale, it was a great result.
"The bulls presented very well," Mr Waddingham said.
"The passion from the vendor in regards to the product he puts up was definitely evident."
Mr Waddingham said it was not easy to start with your first sale and be really competitive without having a structured clientele of repeat buyers.
"From that point of view, overall it was a very sound result," he said.
"Really pleasing for the Clews family and they should be congratulated on the effort they put into their first sale."
Capturing the buyers attention and achieving the $16,000 top price was Nexgen Tamworth, in lot four which was successfully bid on by Peter Cowcher, Willandra Simmental and Red Angus stud, Williams.
Tamworth is a Waikite AE2009 son and out of Willandra Olive L72 and boasted a 682 kilogram sale weight.
This bull had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of -2.8 calving ease (CE), +36 and +71 for 200 and 400-day weights, +55 carcase weight (CWT), +$70 domestic maternal index (DMI) and $55 vealer terminal index (VTI).
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for 200 and 400-day weights, CWT and DMI and top 5pc for VTI.
Mr Cowcher, whose family owns the bulls dam, Willandra Olive L72, said it had been really successful for them.
"The background genetics are excellent," Mr Cowcher said.
READ MORE:
"He was our pick of the day in terms of phenotype.
"He also has outstanding EBVs and combining moderate birthweight with great growth rates and exceptional carcase weight and DMI."
Mr Cowcher said he also saw the sale as a really good opportunity to come down and support Mick and his family.
"In future we aim to draft up approximately 30 suitable Simmental cows for the bull to go over," he said.
The second top-priced bull, Nexgen The One, sold for $10,000 to a New South Wales stud bidding on AuctionsPlus.
The One is a Kerrah D859 son out of Willandra Olive Q116 and has EBVs of -1 CE, +35 and +63 for 200 and 400-day weights, +43 CWT, +$71 DMI and +$55 VTI.
It ranks in the top 1pc for 200 and 400-day weights, CWT and DMI and in the top 5pc for VTI.
Murray Valley Grazing Co, Forest Hill, secured the $8000 third top-priced bull, Nexgen Tarantino which was catalogued in lot eight.
Tarantino is a Waikite AE2009 son and out of Willandra Olive Q98.
It has EBVs of +4.2 CE, +32 and +55 for 200 and 400-day weights, +47 CWT, +$73 DMI and +$59 VTI.
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for CW, DMI and VTI and top 5pc for 200 and 400-day weights.
There were two multiple lot buyers in the sale, MP & LE Stretch, Boyup Brook, which purchased two bulls, a traditional and a black both at $7000, while Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, purchased two bulls, both by Kerrah D859 at $6000 and $5000 each.
Also selling for $7000 was, Nexgen Thumper, which was picked up by Wingalup Grazing, Boyup Brook.
Nexgen stud co-principal Mick Clews said he was pleased with the sale outcome considering it was the first time the family had taken bulls to market in any capacity in WA.
"We thought it was a really pleasing result, and the clearance was great too," Mr Clews said.
"Selling our top-priced bull for $16,000 to a stud breeder was brilliant, as well as the second top price going over to a New South Wales stud was very positive too.
"It was really nice to have two bulls go on to do stud duties."
Mr Clews said the family was very pleased with the support and turnout on sale day.
"A lot of people were there to see our program for themselves, which was really great to see," he said.
"We are really aiming to do something different, and pushing to measure the feed efficiency.
"The data is heavily based around data and the integrity of that data."
Mr Clews said he was very thankful for the interest on sale day.
"We hope that is something that builds over the next few years," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.