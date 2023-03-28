Farm Weekly
Nexgen Simmental sale at Stratham peaks at $16,000

By Kyah Peeti
March 28 2023 - 12:00pm
With the top-priced $16,000 bull, Nexgen Tamworth, from pen four, is Nexgen Simmental stud co-principal Jess Clews (left) with son Billy and stud co-principal Mick Clews, with their other son Max and the top-price buyer Peter Cowcher, Willandra Simmental and Red Angus stud, Williams, and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent, Chris Waddingham.
THE inaugural Nexgen Simmental on-property bull sale at the Clews family's Stratham property proved to be a success with prices reaching a top of $16,000.

