Beverley farms received up to 85mm of rain, while Meckering suffered damage from hail over the weekend.

By Jasmine Peart
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 2:00pm
Beverley farmer Adam Smith took this photograph on the weekend, after receiving 45-85 millimetres on his farm.
RAIN and hail wreaked havoc across the inland parts of Western Australia last weekend and while it caused damage to some infrastructure, farmers welcomed the gift from the sky.

