NATIONAL property, advisory and valuation firm Land, Agribusiness, Water & Development (LAWD) officially opened its Perth office with a cocktail function at Frasers, Kings Park, last Thursday night.
The company announced its 'boots on the ground' presence in WA in July, 2021, with the appointment of Simon Wilkinson as transactions director.
The move to a bricks and mortar presence in Ord Street, West Perth, which will be home to seven local staff, is seen as a natural progression reflective of its growth and early success in WA.
LAWD made headlines two months ago when it successfully negotiated the State record $100 million plus sale of property developer Julian Walter's 8554 hectare Cherylton Farms, Kojonup.
At the time, LAWD senior director Danny Thomas, who marketed the property alongside colleagues Mr Wilkinson and Erica Semmens, said the outstanding sale price reflected a trend of large investors seeking agricultural assets that offer quality and scale in WA.
"Any Western Australian vendor looking to divest a high-quality, large-scale asset in the current market will see that asset met with very high demand, noting accepted district land values are likely to be eclipsed," Mr Thomas said.
"LAWD expects to see this trend continue to strengthen through 2023."
Mr Thomas was no less enthusiastic on Thursday when he spoke to about 80 invited guests - a cross section of clients, leading WA farmers, agri and financial service providers and high profile industry influencers.
"We believe WA to nationally be the most exciting market at present," he said.
"Pound for pound, land here remains cheap compared to the Eastern States and we have seen both foreign investors and domestic institutions recognise the significant value offered in WA in comparison to eastcoast Australia and overseas land markets."
Mr Thomas said he believed WA had been largely under-serviced in the valuations and transactions space and it was LAWD's intention to bring some sophistication to that.
The LAWD WA office is at Level 2, 5 Ord Street, West Perth.
