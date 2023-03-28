Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Simon Wilkinson and Danny Thomas were proud to be opening the new office on Ord Street, West Perth

By Wendy Gould
March 28 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NATIONAL property, advisory and valuation firm Land, Agribusiness, Water & Development (LAWD) officially opened its Perth office with a cocktail function at Frasers, Kings Park, last Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.