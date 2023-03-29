Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wyening farmer Julian McGill said if he was ready for seeding, he would have already started, after rain in the Wheatbelt last weekend

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers across WA have different plans as to when to seed, with some starting at the start of April, while others further north are waiting until the start of May.
Farmers across WA have different plans as to when to seed, with some starting at the start of April, while others further north are waiting until the start of May.

IT is the million dollar question: when should seeding begin?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.