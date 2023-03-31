A BIG crowd and a quality line-up of bulls to suit a range of breeding programs combined to ensure a solid result at last week's WALSA Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick.
Prices hit a high of $30,000 for a Hereford bull and the average surpassed $9000 for just the second time in its history.
The largest multi-vendor sale of Bos Taurus bulls in WA saw a diverse catalogue of 103 bulls representing seven European and British breeds and 18 breeders go through the Alan Evans Selling Complex.
This year's event attracted 116 registered bidders, while a further 79 registered bidders from WA, New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania logged onto the AuctionsPlus platform, after the catalogue received 4539 views online, ensuring there was plenty of competition.
Of the registered bidders online, four were active, posting six online bids across four lots which resulted in one bull being sold via the platform to an Esperance buyer.
Bidding was solid throughout with buyers showing they were still prepared, in most cases, to pay a little bit more for their selections despite the correction in the beef market over the past 12 months.
When the 103rd and final bull walked out of the ring after nearly 2.5 hours, the Nutrien Livestock and Elders selling teams had found new homes for 86 of the bulls at auction for a clearance rate of 83 per cent, which was back four points on last year.
Overall the sale grossed $780,000 and averaged $9070, which is the second highest in its history, despite being back $855 on last year.
In comparison to 2022, 93 bulls sold from 107 offered at an average of $9925 and to a top of $82,000.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said an excellent line-up of bulls was presented.
"The sale's figures proved how great the cattle were," Mr Holly said.
"Buyers definitely entered the selling shed with their preferred lots in mind and marked in the catalogue, after inspecting them prior.
"The Simmentals lacked the extreme prices of last year's sale, but still continued to be a sought-after breed which saw very good prices reaching a top of $20,000."
Mr Holly said these figures were below expectation but was still a positive result for both buyers and sellers.
"The Herefords sold exceptionally well under strong competition which resulted in an excellent clearance," he said.
Elders auctioneer Nathan King said he was pleased with the result.
"There were a substantial number of sire options on offer for buyers to choose from," Mr King said.
"There was a bull for all types of breeders and commercial buyers."
Mr King also said the quality of the bulls was great and they were very well-presented.
"There was a lot of quality to choose from in terms of the different breeds of bulls which was great to see," he said.
The $30,000 top-priced bull was the team leader from Rob and Heather Francis's Yallaroo Hereford and Poll Hereford stud, Busselton.
The sale topper bull Yallaroo Superman S14 stepped into the ring in lot 34 and had no shortage of admirers, with consistent buyers of top-end Yallaroo bulls ED Wedge, Gingin, represented by Phil Musitano, Brunswick and Matt Della Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge, locking horns in a bidding battle until Mr Musitano placed the final $30,000 bid.
The 886kg, April 1 2021 born horned bull was sired by Battalion Bomber N31 and out of a Yarram Park Unique F181 daughter Yallaroo Silver Queen P10.
Its early January 2023 scan data showed 14mm P8 fat, 10mm rib fat, 127cm2, 5.3pc intra muscular fat (IMF) and 127cm2 eye muscle area (EMA) which saw its EMA Breedplan figure +6.2 rank in the breed's top 5-10pc with positive fats and top 25pc retail beef yield (RBY).
Simmental/Black Simmental
A total of 29 traditional Simmental and Black Simmental bulls were offered by four vendors with 27 bulls selling under the hammer for an average of $9815.
This was back $1738 on last year's average where 47 of 48 bulls sold at auction for a sale high average of $11,553.
There was a total clearance of 19 traditional Simmental bulls for a $9158 average, down $5550 on last year's massive record breaking result where 24 of 25 bulls sold at auction to average a sale high $14,708 and the $82,000 State record top price at the time.
There were 10 black bulls offered and while eight bulls sold strongly at auction for an $11,375 average, the two overlooked bulls were quickly snapped up after the sale.
This represented a $3114 jump in average from last year where there was a total clearance of 23 Black Simmental bulls for a $8261 average.
The Kitchen family's Bandeeka stud, Elgin, team of 11 traditional Simmental bulls opened the sale and racked up a total clearance for a $8727 average.
This was back significantly on the stud's blockbuster result last year where nine of 10 bulls sold for an eye-watering $24,278 average including the record price.
The stud's $20,000 top price and the sale's overall equal second top price was bid by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, representing RH Norman & Son, Busselton.
The late June 2021 born bull Bandeeka Sensation S7 tipped the scales at a tonne with the polled bull by Bandeeka Power Pack (by SFJ Altas Blaze 102Y) and out of a Bandeeka Fancy Pants daughter Bandeeka K Remember.
It recorded a strong spread of Breedplan data including top 5-10pc 600-day weight (DW), top 10-20pc carcase weight (CW) and top 20pc scrotal (SC).
Mr Abbs repeated the process for the following bull paying Bandeeka's equal next highest price of $10,000 for another bull by Power Pack and out of a Fancypants daughter also for the Normans.
Return buyers Betty Norman and son Henry, RH Norman & Son, run properties at Lake Muir, Boyanup and Busselton.
Mr Abbs said Sensation was a nice looking bull which stood up very proud.
"He is well-structured with good muscling and pigmentation," Mr Abbs said.
"He also had very good growth and carcase figures.
"The Normans look for bulls with high 200 and 400-day growth figures."
Betty Norman said they were always happy to buy from Bandeeka and buy the best as the Bandeeka bulls produced excellent calves and top replacement females.
The Normans will use the bulls they purchased over Simmental-Hereford females with the aim of breeding replacement females for their large beef enterprise.
All up the Normans run 650 breeders based on the Simmental, Hereford, Murray Grey and Charolais breeds.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, bidding on behalf of NC Trigwell, Nu Plains Simmental stud, Boyanup, paid the other $10,000 price tag for a late August 2021 born polled son of Queensland sire K.B.V. Penfold and an Ellendale K57 Red Power Drive daughter Bandeeka L Fortune 017 with good strong growth performance including top 10pc 600-DW.
Nutrien Livestock, Capel agent Chris Waddingham, collected three Bandeeka bulls at good values on behalf of Nannup Fresh Fruit Pty Ltd, while Riegert Farms, Yarloop, finished with two Bandeeka bulls, paying to $9000.
The Tuckey family, Mubarn Simmental and Black Simmental stud, Pinjarra, was next into the ring and improved results across the board, starting with its team of eight traditional Simmental bulls which all sold for a $9750 average.
This was up $1139 on average from last year where they sold nine bulls for a $8611 average.
The Tuckeys' team of five yearling Black Simmental bulls saw three sell very strongly at auction to average $13,333, up $2083 on average compared to last year where they sold two bulls for a $11,250 average.
Nutrien Livestock, southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey representing the Tapscott family, Waymu Farms, Kalgan, purchased two Black Simmental bulls for the stud's $18,000 top price (and sale's overall equal third top price) and $14,000.
The duo were full ET brothers of LFE The Riddler and KJLI Razzle Dazzle 628R born mid-February 2022 born, with strong growth and carcase figures ranking in the top 5-10pc 400-DW, top 15-20pc 200-DW and top 25pc 600-DW and top 5-10pc CW.
Wayne Tapscott is a first time buyer from the Mubarn stud and also of Black Simmentals.
He said the bulls had good depth of body and good structure as well as great hindquarters and good feet.
"They are good strong bulls which are very square from behind and have beautiful heads," Mr Tapscott said.
"I think they will grow into something pretty special."
The bulls will join the Tapscott's sire battery and be joined to a portion of the 300-head Angus breeding herd for terminal production.
Mubarn's $16,000 top price for traditional bulls was recorded on two occasions starting with Brett Chatley, Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup, handed the bidding duties for Lucrana Simmental stud, Queensland.
The double polled early April 2021 born bull, Mubarn Sunlight S53, was by Woonallee Popeye and out of a Woonallee Howzat daughter Muburn Fiorenza N13 with an outstanding spread of figures ranking in the top 5pc for milk, top 1-5pc 600-DW, top 5-10pc 200 and 400-DW and RBY, top 10pc CW and top 15pc SC.
Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook, bidding on behalf of BT Simmental stud, Keith, South Australia, paid $16,000 for Mubarn Southpark S45.
The double polled late March 2021 born bull was by K.B.V. Norbert and out of a Kerrah D859 daughter Mubarn Irene Q5 and also recorded growth and carcase performance well above breed average including top 10pc 400-DW, top 15-20pc 200-DW, top 25pc CW and top 10-15pc SC.
Toodyay graziers BG & KC Hart acquired two Mubarn traditional Simmental bulls costing to $9000.
The Wetherell family's Bandeeka Blacks stud, Boyanup, had a successful sale with its three bulls averaging $11,333, an even $2000 rise on last year's sale average where their three bulls sold to average $9333.
The stud's $13,000 top price was reached twice, first paid by RJ & LG McDonald, Karridale, for a mid-July 2021 born bull by Bandeeka Blacks Quizz and out of a CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z daughter Bandeeka Blacks Musk.
For a lower birthweight bull (top 30-35pc), it recorded strong weight intervals top 15pc for 200 and 400-DW along with top 15pc SC and top 30pc CW with positive fats.
Mr Abbs continued RH Norman's strong support of the sale with a $13,000 bid for an early June 2021 born son of Hooks Yellowstone 97Y and a Nichols Manifest T79 daughter Bandeeka Blacks Heaven.
It was another low birthweight bull (top 10-15pc) with above average growth and carcase figures, positive fats and top 15pc IMF and top 20pc SC.
Rounding out the Simmentals was the first sale offering of two Black Simmental bulls from Asher Goddard and Patrick O'Dea, Bradford Cattle Co, Orange Springs, which both sold for an average of $8500.
Wingalup Grazing Company, Boyup Brook, paid the stud's $10,000 top price for its first bull into the ring, a mid-March 2021 born ET-bred bull by MRL Missile 138C and a TNT Tanker U263 daughter Woonallee Charo H215.
The bull was the grand champion Simmental bull at last year's Perth Royal Show and the moderate birthweight above average growth bull scanned 141cm2 EMA in January and ranked in the top 1-5pc of the breed for this trait.
Hereford/Poll Hereford
A total of 26 Hereford and Poll Hereford bulls were offered by four vendors with 17 selling at auction (65pc) at an average of $11,500.
Last year the Francis family's Yallaroo stud was the only vendor to offer this breed, selling all eight bulls for an impressive average of $14,063.
This year the Francis family raised its Yallaroo bull numbers which sold strongly to buoyant demand with a complete clearance of 13 bulls also claiming the sale's overall average honours of $13,308.
This was back slightly by $755 on last year's average from its smaller team.
Missing out on the first bull didn't stop Mr Della Gola from securing three Yallaroo bulls at the sale including the next bull into the ring Yallaroo Stormboy S37, acquiring its services with a winning $20,000 bid which was also the sale's overall equal second top price.
Stormboy was a late May 2021 born bull by Yallaroo Qualify Q25 (by Tycolah Jovial F77) and was a two-year-old heifer's first calf, another Unique F181 daughter Yallaroo Silver Queen P19.
The polled bull tipped the scales at 888kg and scanned 14mm P8 fat, 9mm rib fat, 138cm2 EMA and 5.6pc IMF while it recorded figures in the top 15pc for RBY and top 20pc EMA.
Mr Della Gola said he owned the bull's sire Yallaroo Qualify Q25 but unfortunately lost him.
"Thankfully Rob used Q25 naturally in the Yallaroo herd before we purchased him and he has bred exceptionally well with six or seven of the Q25 sons fantastic," Mr Della Gola said.
"Rob and Heather are breeding a good type and heading in the right direction with the polled breeding without losing the Yallaroo style.
"The Yallaroo cattle's natural doability and raw scan data is up there with top of industry and year-in, year-out they are very consistent."
He said the bull would go over a commercial line of Hereford cows to breed replacement females and continue the Q25 bloodline.
Mr Della Gola said there was a lot of enquiry for Hereford and baldy commercial females and lotfeeders were showing they were happy to mix Hereford genetics into their purchases after they sold weaners at the Boyanup weaner fixtures.
His later Yallaroo purchases were a polled son of Mount Difficult Kearney K18 and a horned son of Battalion Bomber N31 for $8000 and $5000 respectively.
The equal next highest price of $18,000 was paid twice in the Yallaroo sale team.
First up was new buyers GF & SM Warr who will head home to South Yuna with Yallaroo Starlight S10, a late March 2021 born double polled son of Kearney K18 and an Allendale Anzac M9 daughter Yallaroo Juliet Q15.
The 912kg bull was the heaviest Yallaroo bull and scanned 8mm P8 fat, 5mm rib fat, 133cm2 EMA and 5.5pc IMF, while it recorded explosive growth EBVs trait leading for 400 DW, top 1pc 600-DW and top 5pc 200-DW, top 1-5pc scrotal (SC) and top 5-10pc carcase weight (CW).
The next bull into the ring Yallaroo Speedy S25 also sold for $18,000 and also has a long journey to its new home of PL & AM Bell, Esperance.
Speedy was another Qualify Q25 son and out of a Days Calibre G74 daughter Yallaroo Juliet L9.
The 838kg late April 2021 born polled bull scanned 8mm P8 fat, 5mm rib fat, 123cm2 EMA and 4.9pc IMF.
Other higher prices paid for Yallaroo bulls included JL & S Brooks, Witchcliffe, parting with $15,000 for a Yallaroo Quantum son, AC Chapman & Sons, Boyup Brook, paid $14,000 for a Qualify Q25 son, while GA Payne, Nillup, collected two bulls at value.
The House family's House Poll Hereford stud, Dardanup, returned to the sale but its team of nine bulls found the going tougher with three selling at auction to average $6000.
Negotiations continued following the sale where a couple of bulls found new homes post auction.
The stud's $8000 top price was paid by Price Family Farms for House Stonker S19, a late May 2021 born polled bull by Tarcombe Masterpiece P122 (by Boyd Masterpiece 0220 USA) and out of House H4 Tickle N12, an ET bred daughter of US national champion Trust 100W and a Canadian Farm Fair champion female Tickle 22T.
The dark coated, high indexing, calving ease bull recorded impressive growth and carcase EBVs in the top 5pc for 200-DW, top 20pc 400-DW, top 5pc milk, top 5-10pc EMA and top 15pc IMF.
The Bells added two House H6 Nemesis N5 sons to their earlier purchase at good value.
The Cowcher family's Quaindering Poll Hereford stud, Williams, first offering at the supreme sale was a successful one with their two bulls selling for an $8000 average.
Mr Pumphrey paid the stud's $8500 top price on behalf of R & G Sanders.
Their selection was Quaindering Top Notch S43, a double polled late April 2021 born son of Quaindering Top Notch M18 and a Little Trefoil Monarch F22 daughter Quaindering Marshall L78.
Their other bull was a polled mid-March 2021 born bull was also by Top Notch M18 and out of Monarch F22 daughter which was knocked down to Topweight Grazing, Margaret River, for $7500.
Murray Grey
This year three studs offered 12 Murray Grey sires and sold 11 of them under the hammer to a top of $9000 twice and an average of $6818, which was down $1182 on last year's average.
Last year 10 bulls were offered and sold at an average of $8000.
Recording the $9000 top price twice, was Cameron Harris and Kylie Proctor's Nangara Murray Grey stud, Manjimup, which offered seven bulls and sold six at an average of $7583.
The first bull to achieve the $9000 price tag in the Nangara run was Nangara Silver Power S18, in lot 69, when it was secured by Mr Abbs, who was buying on behalf of a South West enterprise.
The 904kg, thick, deep, March 2021-drop sire is a son of Southend Posidon and out of Nangara Magnolia N27.
Silver Power S18 has EBVs of +6.1 BWT, +4 milk, +40, +59 and +86 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +1.1 SC, +54 CWT, +2.2 EMA, -0.9 and -1.2 for rib and rump fats, +1.8 RBY and -0.2 IMF.
Mr Abbs said the buyer he was purchasing bulls for was selecting on growth and carcase traits.
The second bull to achieve the equal $9000 top price in the Nangara team was Nangara Slam Dunk S9 in lot 71 and it was knocked down to Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams, who was taking buying instructions over the phone from the Campbell family, Campbell Family Trust, Yornup.
The 856kg, March 2021-drop, Slam Dunk is a well-bred son of Monterey Major League M30 and out of Glenliam Farm Anthena F41.
It has EBVs of +3.1 BWT, +5 milk, +31, +37 and +49 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, -0.4 SC, +34 CW, +1.2 EMA, +1.4 and +2.0 for rib and rump fats, -0.2 RBY and +0.1 IMF.
Nangara Supernatural S33 was snapped up for the run's $8500 second top price by Elders, Albany representative David Lindberg on behalf of an Albany client.
Supernatural is a son of Ayr Park Legend L31 and out of Monterey Miss Kuri.
It has EBVs of +4.4 BWT, +8 milk, +24, +47, +66 for 200, 400, 600-day weights, +1.0 SC, +40 CW, +1.7 EMA, +0.1 and +0.2 rib and rump fats, +0.7 RBY and +0.4 IMF.
Two bulls in the Nangara team made $6500 when they sold to D & A Campbell, Warner Glen and MA Ward, Dardanup.
David Corker, Wundam Park stud, Boyup Brook, sold all four bulls presented to an average of $5875 and a top of $6500.
Achieving the top price of $6500 for the Wundam Park stud was lot 65, Wundam Park Stockman S1.
The classy silver sull is a son of Southend Nike N108 and out of Wundam Park Silverbell L8.
It has EBVs of +3.6 BWT, +2 milk, +20, +32 and +40 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +0.6 SC, +26 CW, +1.2 EMA, -0.3 and -0.5 for rib and rump fats, +0.9 for RBY and -0.1 for IMF.
Two bulls achieved the $6000 mark in the Wundam Park team - Wundam Park Senator S4, which was bought by WL & GL Reynolds, Forrestfield, and Wundam Park Spartan S23, which was snapped up by Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling, who purchased on behalf of the Walker family, Mayanup.
Senator S4 is a son of Wundam Park Patriot and has EBVs of +3.6 BWT, +4 milk, +19, +31 and +44 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +0.7 SC, +25 CW, -0.4 and -0.6 for rib and rump fats and +1.1 RBY.
Spartan S23 is a powerful Southend Nike N108 son and has EBVs of +2.6 BWT, +3 milk, +16, +26 and +33 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +0.2 SC, +22 CW, +1.4 EMA, +0.1 for both rib and rump fats, +0.6 RBY and -0.1 IMF.
The last of the vendors in the Murray Grey run was the Argento stud, Harvey, which offered and sold one bull, Argento Ringleader R33, for $6000 when it was knocked down to Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, agent Errol Gardiner, who was purchasing on behalf of DF & J Riegert & Son, Yarloop.
The October 2020-drop son of Bundaleer Good Will G14 has growth figures of +26, +44 and +58 for 200, 400 and 600 DW as well as carcase numbers of +37 CW, +2.4 EMA and +1.6 RBY.
Charolais
Overall three vendors offered a total of 17 Charolais bulls with all bar one finding new homes at auction for an average of $8563.
Charolais numbers were down on last year with the same three vendors offering a total of 32 bulls, with this year's average up $2039 on last year's figure of $6524 from 21 bulls (66pc) selling under the hammer.
The Ellis family's Kooyong Charolais stud, Coolup, led the breed with a team of six bulls and sold them all at auction for an average of $8667, up $2167 on last year's sale where it sold nine of 13 bulls for an average of $6500.
The stud's team leader led the breed's prices when Kooyong Solid Gold S25 sold to Kevin Yost, Liberty Charolais stud, Tooday, for the breed's $15,000 top price.
Solid Gold was a mid-March 2021 born AI-bred bull by Glenlea Just Red J5 and out of a Kooyong Kibble daughter Kooyong Neve H2.
The homozygous polled red factor bull was a moderate birthweight bull with solid growth including top 15pc 200-DW and positive fats.
Mr Yost said they first saw the bull a fortnight before the sale and liked its overall bone, length and depth of body and its flank.
"Soft skin and he's a bull we can do a lot with," Mr Yost said.
He said the bull would be (semen) collected as insurance which they do with all their sires and be AI mated to 30-40 cows in the last week of May and back them up from early June.
Mr Abbs added two Kooyong bulls to the RH Norman account, paying to $9000 for an AI-bred bull by Canadian sire Elders Blackjack while AWN Livestock WA cattle manager Phil Petricevich also paid $9000 for a purebred commercial red factor bull on behalf of a Peel client.
The Milton family's Copplestone Charolais stud, Dardanup, offered a team of 10 bulls which saw nine sell under the hammer for a breed high average of $8889.
This showed a positive $2207 jump in average from last year where the stud sold 11 of 17 bulls for a $6682 average.
The stud's $12,000 top price tag was reached twice.
Mr Abbs sourced three Copplestone bulls for clients and paid top dollar for one of two bulls on behalf of return buyers Tynedale Farm, Burekup, which was the stud's sale team leader Copplestone Sarge S4.
Sarge was a late February 2021 born son of new sire Ascot Louis P48 and a Paringa Laredo L305 daughter Copplestone Penelope Q46 and with a moderate birthweight had a strong spread of data with positive fats, top 10pc milk and IMF and top 25pc 400-DW and SC.
Also bidding top dollar deep into the Copplestone run was Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry, representing Naturalist Grazing Co, Dunsborough.
They took a liking to Copplestone Samson S13, a late February 2021 born son of Paringa Harvey L417 and a Copplestone Kingswood K4 daughter Copplestone Qumulus N63.
The polled bull recorded an impressive array of performance from a moderate birthweight including top 1-5pc IMF, top 5-10pc 400-DW, top 15pc 200 and 600-DW and CW and top 20pc milk and SC.
Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, buying for BT Venn, Pinjarra, also paid a five figure value of $12,000 for a Copplestone bull by Louis P48 with positive fats (top 20pc) and top 5-10pc EMA.
Another Louis P48 son sold to D Della & Son, Manjimup, for the stud's next highest price of $9000.
Rounding out the Charolais line-up was the Polglaze family's Brookside stud, Dardanup, with a Copplestone Primetime P16 sired bull selling for $5000.
Angus
This year two vendors offered 13 Angus bulls and sold eight of them under the hammer to a top of $8000 and at an average of $5750.
Last year, only one vendor offered three bulls and sold two at an average of $8000.
Recording the $8000 top price in the run was Trafalgar Lazarus (ET), offered by John Annear, Trafalgar Angus stud, Carbunup.
All up Trafalgar offered nine bulls and sold seven under the hammer at an average of $5857.
Taking home Trafalgar Lazarus at the breed's $8000 top price was a first time buyer to the stud the Jones family, Wembley Park, Kojonup.
Geoff Jones said Lazarus was a well-balanced and well-structured bull.
"Not only does he have good conformation but his figures are also good across the board," Mr Jones said.
The Taimate Lazarus L12 son was out of Coonamble L329 and has EBVs of +7.6 for BWT, +9 milk, +59, +106 and 138 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +4.0 for SC, +64 CW, +10.4 EMA, -0.5 and -0.7 for rib and rump fats, +1.2 for RBY and +0.3 for IMF.
Along with buying Lazarus from the Trafalgar team, the Jones family picked up Trafalgar Junior (ET), which is by Coonamble Junior J266 and out of Coonamble E212, for $5000.
Junior has EBVs of +5.9 BWT, +15 milk, +56, +90 and +123 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +3.1 SC, +83 CW, +11.3 EMA, -1.8 and -1.1 for rib and rump fats, +1.5 RBY and +1.0 IMF.
Currently the Jones family runs 120 Angus breeders but has plans to double that number in the next few years.
Taking home the $7000 second top-priced Trafalgar bull, Trafalgar Phoenix S34, was Esperance buyer, Wes Graham, via AuctionsPlus.
Phoenix S34 is a G A R Phoenix (USA) son and out of Esslemont Latisha L111.
It has EBVs of +4.0 BWT, +22 milk, +69, +121 and +158 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +4.1 SC, +95 CW, +9.1 EMA, -2.2 and -1.8 for rib and rump fats, +1.0 RBY and +2.1 IMF.
Waroona producer Mick Muir, IG Muir, picked up two Trafalgar bulls including the stud's $6000 third top-priced sire Trafalgar Nationwide along with another at $5000.
Nationwide is by Nationwide N432 and has EBVs of +4.4 BWT, +15 milk, +61, +115 and +156 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +2.8 SC, +89 CW, +0.7 EMA, +1.0 and -1.8 for rib and rump fats, -0.5 RBY and +2.8 IMF.
The other vendor in the Angus offering was the Charley Creek stud, Donnybrook, which offered four bulls and sold one under the hammer for $5000.
The stud's bull to sell at $5000 was Charley Creek Sir Loin and it was purchased by HJ Trevenen, Thomson Brook.
Sir Loin is a son of Chiltern Park Moe M6 and has growth EBVs of +56, +100 and +134 for 200, 400 and 600 DW to go with carcase figures of +74 for CW, +7.5 EMA and +1.9 IMF.
Limousin
Mike Donaghy and Kylie West, Kelside West Limousin stud, Brunswick, made up the entirety of the Limousin offering in the sale.
They offered two bulls and sold them both under the hammer at $6000 and $5000 to average $5500.
Last year, Kelside West offered three bulls and sold two to a $9000 top and average.
Of the two bulls the stud offered this year, it was its first sire to go under the hammer, Kelside West Slovakia S26, which sold for the stud's $6000 top price to Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings, who was carrying a buying card for the Roberts family, KS & EN Roberts & Sons, Elgin, which purchased a bull from the stud last year.
The well-structured, polled Slovakia S26 is a son of Shannalea Pay Pal P26 and out of Unison Peggy.
It has EBVs of +2.0 BWT, +7 milk, +27, +47 and +64 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +1.0 SC, +41 CW, +1.8 EMA +0.0 and -0.1 for rib and rump fats, +0.8 RBY and +0.0 IMF.
Mr Gibbings said they picked Slovakia S26 out as it suited everything the Roberts wanted it to do in their AI joining program of their first-cross heifers.
"He is a good, safe, medium framed bull with terrific shape and muscling," Mr Roberts said.
"He also looks like he will be an easy calving bull which is backed up by his low birthweight.
"He is exactly what they want to be as they don't want any of the heifers they join and sell to have calving issues."
The second bull in the Kelside West run was Kelside West Samoa S16 and it was snapped up by Brighton Farms, Donnybrook, at $5000.
Samoa S16 was described in the catalogue as an ideal heifer bull and was also sired by Shannalea Pay Pal P26 and out of Unison Panda.
It has EBVs of +0.7 for BWT, +7 milk, +26, +44 and +57 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +0.7 SC, +41 CW, +2.4 EMA, -0.3 and -0.8 for rib and rump fats, +1.2 RBY and +0.0 for IMF.
Red Angus
Peter and Rebecca Bantock, Red Rock Red Angus stud, Ruabon, were the only vendors in the Red Angus section.
They offered four bulls and achieved a 100pc clearance, selling them at an average of $9750 and to a top price of $15,000.
Last year the Bantocks offered three bulls and sold all of them to an average of $5500, topping at $6500.
Achieving the $15,000 top price honours was Red Rock Steiger, which was secured by Elders Bridgetown representative Deane Allen on behalf of Peter Dobberstein, PK Dobberstein, Catterick.
Mr Allen said Mr Dobberstein was a first-time buyer and was after a docile bull.
"He was looking for something that was structurally correct and very quiet, which he got," Mr Allen said.
"This bull is very well-footed and in addition to that, is soft fleshed with a good muscle pattern.
"The buyer has a small Red Angus herd and is very passionate about the breed."
The stylish Steiger is sired by KJHT Power Take Off (AMF) (MAF) (NHF) (OSF) and out of Bandeeka Lollie (twin) LGKL005.
It has EBVs of +3.1 BWT, +10 milk, +27, +39 and +45 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +28 CW, +0.7 EMA and -0.2 rib fat.
Two bulls sold for $9000 in the Red Rock offering, the first Red Rock Shadow to Ocean View Corporation, Coolup, and the second, Red Rock Sniper, was secured by Manjimup account, LG Ockwell.
Shadow is a Red Rock Panther son and is out of Wyndarra Nymph.
It has EBVs of +3.9 BWT, +8 milk, +32, +50 and +66 for 200, 400 and 600 DW, +41 CW, -0.3 and -0.6 for rib and rump fats, +0.8 RBY and +0.2 IMF.
Sniper is a Red Rock Quarterback RLBQ2 son and out of Red Rock Praline RLBP2.
It has EBVs of +3.6 BWT and +30, +43 and +55 for 200, 400 and 600 DW.
The stud's remaining bull to sell was a Red Rock Quarterback RLBQ2 son, Red Rock Striker and it sold for $6000 to BG & KC Hart, Toodyay.
