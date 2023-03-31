The top price in the Murray Grey run was $9000 twice and on both occasions the bulls were sold by the Nangara stud, Manjimup. With one of the $9000 top-priced bulls from the stud were Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs (left), who purchased one of the bulls for a South West client, Nangara principals Kylie Proctor and Cameron Harris with children Tayte and Tilly and Elders, Margaret River agent Brendan Millar, who was representing the Campbell family, Yornup, who purchased the other bull to sell at $9000.