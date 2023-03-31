Farm Weekly
Yallaroo Hereford sells to $30,000 at WALSA Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick.

By Kane Chatfield, Jodie Rintoul and Kyah Peeti
March 31 2023 - 6:00pm
The Francis familys Yallaroo Hereford stud achieved the $30,000 top-price at the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick. With the top-priced bull Yallaroo Superman S14 (by Battalion Bomber N31) which was purchased by long-time buyer ED Wedge, Gingin, were Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock (left), Phil Musitano, Brunswick, who represented the buyer, Yallaroo stud principals Heather and Rob Francis, Busselton and Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton.
A BIG crowd and a quality line-up of bulls to suit a range of breeding programs combined to ensure a solid result at last week's WALSA Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale at Brunswick.

