Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

9th year for Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge

By Jodie Rintoul
April 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge hosted its annual field day last week at the Willyung Farms feedlot at Albany where the cattle are being fed. This year there are 57 teams entered in the challenge and there was time during the field day for entrants to inspect their cattle.
The Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge hosted its annual field day last week at the Willyung Farms feedlot at Albany where the cattle are being fed. This year there are 57 teams entered in the challenge and there was time during the field day for entrants to inspect their cattle.

THE Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge field day was back on the events calendar last week at the Lyon family's Willyung Farms' feedlot at Albany.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.