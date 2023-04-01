Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Harvest Road's Taya Clarke talks about animal welfare at Gate 2 Plate Challenge

By Jodie Rintoul
April 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvest Road Animal Welfare program manager Taya Clarke presented on the day covering animal welfare in context of sustainability and longevity of the industry.
Harvest Road Animal Welfare program manager Taya Clarke presented on the day covering animal welfare in context of sustainability and longevity of the industry.

THE importance of animal welfare in the context of sustainability and longevity of the beef industry was also looked at last week's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge Field Day in a presentation by Harvest Road animal welfare program manager Taya Clarke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.