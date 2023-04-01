John Deere Western Australia territory business manager Lance Dickenson then explained in greater detail how iGrade technology allowed the tractor and ripper "to talk to each other", how a "target depth" could be set and "threshold" parameters initiated for engine speed, engine load and wheel slip which will automatically adjust tyne depth to prevent the tractor stalling, wasting fuel or being damaged trying to rip to a set depth that is not achievable at a particular location in the paddock.