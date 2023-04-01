Farm Weekly
AFGRI Equipment Esperance showcases iGrade system

By Mal Gill
April 1 2023 - 8:30pm
John Deere Western Australian territory business manager Lance Dickenson (left), Gibson farmer Jake Barber and T3RRA representative Travis Lobwein at the deep ripping depth control customer demonstration day organised by AFGRI Equipment Esperance last Thursday.
A DEMONSTRATION day focusing on deep ripping depth control last Thursday, organised by AFGRI Equipment Esperance to showcase John Deere's iGrade drainage and levelling system and compatible T3RRA terrain management software, exceeded expectations.

