TALK is cheap when the State government says it is supportive of the live sheep trade.
That's the view of The Nationals WA and its deputy leader and member for Roe, Peter Rundle, who has said he was at his wits' end in trying to get answers from Premier Mark McGowan about what work he had done to support the live sheep trade at a Federal level.
Speaking to Farm Weekly, Mr Rundle said he had provided Mr McGowan with four separate opportunities to demonstrate his support for the live sheep trade in Parliament, but he had provided no evidence of meetings with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese or Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on the issue.
"Every time I ask the Premier a question about the live export trade, he stands up and says 'I support the industry'," Mr Rundle said.
"But when I ask, how are you demonstrating that?
"Have you spoken to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt?
"Have you spoken to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when he came over to Port Hedland recently for a cabinet meeting?
"He just won't answer.
"What we are looking for is actually a demonstration of what they're doing to support the industry.
"It's well and good to say 'I support it' - but what are you doing to demonstrate that other than saying those words."
Mr Rundle said the decision to ban the live sheep trade would directly put more than 3000 Western Australian jobs at risk and the State's sheep farmers were losing confidence in the industry as they made important decisions about putting more crop in and changing their flock structures.
The first collection of 2000 signatures for The Nationals WA petition calling on the Federal government to change its position to phase out the trade was tabled in Parliament last week.
While Mr Rundle said the party was "in the process" of deciding whether they would engage with the independent transition panel established to consult with industry over Labor's plans to phase out trade, on a personal level as a farmer himself, he said he would engage with the panel.
"Even just to talk with them about why I don't agree with the transition and demonstrate my reasons behind that - I think it's really important for the sector to participate in that conversation," Mr Rundle said.
To sign the petition, visit: https://bit.ly/41uGsaX.
