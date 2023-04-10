THE Boyanup saleyards is set to host another big yarding of cattle at Nutrien Livestock's monthly store cattle sale next week.
In the sale on Friday, April 14, the Nutrien Livestock South West team will yard about 1400 head of quality store cattle with a feature of the sale being a number of quality lines of unjoined beef and first-cross heifers.
As usual there will also be a good cross section of beef and dairy descriptions available to suit most buying requirements including a good number of beef steers and heifers plus a sizeable run of Friesian steers as well as first-cross steers and heifers.
The line-up of beef cattle will kick the sale off and one of the largest vendors will be PMV & GE Butler, Waterloo, when it trucks in its annual draft of 12-month-old Angus weaners.
The Butler's line will be made up of 60 steers and 40 heifers based on Little Meadows, Blackrock and Black Market Angus bloodlines.
The line, which was weaned in December on irrigated pastures, is expected to weigh from 280 to 380 kilograms.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock said the line had been well backgrounded and would be very suitable for graziers or lotfeeders.
"They are a good line of Angus calves with excellent temperament," Mr Pollock said.
The Rees family, DW & MJ Rees, Collie, will match the Butlers for numbers with an offering of 100 owner-bred, 8mo, South Devon steers.
The August-drop steers were yard weaned in late March and received two Ultravac 5in1 doses as calves plus a drench in March.
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner said the lightweight steers would weigh from 250-330kg to average about 290kg and would be ideal for backgrounding.
Other bigger vendors of steers will be MJ & VJ Neill, Denmark, with 70 Angus steers aged 12 months and AR & SM Penfold, with 60 Murray Grey cross steers aged 12-14 months, while Durnbond, Walpole, has nominated 46 Angus-Murray Grey steers aged 12 months and DW Treloar will offer 40 Angus steers in the 10-12 month age range.
When it comes to the beef heifers there will be a number of lines that will make suitable future breeders.The largest of these lines will come from the Wandel family, Willawayup Farms, Esperance.
The Wandels will truck across 80 Angus heifers bred from their large breeding herd which comprises more than 500 breeders based on Coonamble and Allegria Park Angus bloodlines.
Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Barry Hutcheson said the 10-14mo heifers from Willawayup Farms were all very good strong types and would make ideal future breeders.
"This will be the third year the Wandels have offered their heifers over at Boyanup and we have already had enquiry about them from previous buyers," Mr Hutcheson said.
This line of heifers will be pregnancy tested empty before the sale.
Also in this category will be Red Angus heifers from MF & RA Emmott, Benger.
The Emmotts have nominated 23 owner-bred heifers, aged 10-12 months, which are based on Bandeeka and Jutland Park Red Angus bloodlines.
Mr Gardiner said the April/May drop heifers were exceptionally quiet and the top pen of 10 would make ideal future breeders.
"The top pen will average about 340kg and will be vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed while the second pen will average about 300kg," he said.
Like in the beef heifers in the first-cross heifers there will also be a number of lines with breeding potential.
The largest vendor of first-cross heifers will be GG & DM Tartaglia, Benger, with 50 Angus-Friesian heifers.
Mr Gardiner said the heifers on offer from the Tartaglia family were their annual turn-off from their dairy operation and they would range in age from 12-20 months.
"The tops of these heifers will be suitable to join this year while the others will be ideal to put away for next year's joining," Mr Gardiner said.
"The Tartaglia's cattle are well-known in the district for their excellent temperament."
All the heifers on offer from the Tartaglias will be vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed.
The next biggest vendor in these pens will be KM, EJ & LK MacDonald, Cookernup, which has nominated 30 Angus-Friesian heifers and 10 Angus-Montbeliarde-Friesian heifers all aged 16-18 months and one 18mo Speckle Park-Friesian heifer.
These bucket-reared heifers were purchased in by the MacDonalds as poddy calves from well-known South West dairies and raised.
They will all be vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed prior to the sale.
Harvey-based IR Sorgiovanni will also offer potential future breeders when it trucks in 14 bucket-reared, Angus-Friesian heifers aged 18-20 months.
Mr Gardiner said these heifers were purchased as poddies from well-known South West dairies and were very quiet to handle.
"They will be offered vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed," Mr Gardiner said.
There will also be a large offering of Friesian steers in the yards and the largest vendors in this section will be AC & CA Jenkins Family Trust, Busselton/Denmark, with 60 steers (9-10mo) and Quilista Trust with 60 steers (14-18mo) while NL & E Haddon, Busselton, has nominated 44 steers (8mo).
Another large vendor will be G & PA Angi, Yarloop, which will offer 35 steers from its large dairy enterprise alongside 10 Angus and Murray Grey-Friesian steers and 10 Angus and Murray Grey-Friesian heifers that are all 8-10mo, while TD & JD Norton, Benger, will present 30 well-bred steers aged 8-10mo from its dairy.
Other bigger vendors will be AG Magenta, Greenbushes and CP Barber, Manjimup, which will both present 40 steers in the 12-14mo age bracket, while B Brooksby, Gelorup, will offer 23 steers (18-20mo), which were purchased as young steers and grown out and PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, will truck in 20 owner-bred steers (16-18mo).
