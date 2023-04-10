Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Boyanup saleyards host Nutrien Livestock cattle sale

By Jodie Rintoul
April 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offering a large run of first-cross heifers, which will be ideal as future breeders will be Cookernup producers KM, EJ & LK MacDonald. The MacDonalds have nominated 30 Angus-Friesian heifers, 10 Angus-Montbeliarde-Friesian heifers and one Speckle Park-Friesian heifer which will all be vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed. Picture is supplied.
Offering a large run of first-cross heifers, which will be ideal as future breeders will be Cookernup producers KM, EJ & LK MacDonald. The MacDonalds have nominated 30 Angus-Friesian heifers, 10 Angus-Montbeliarde-Friesian heifers and one Speckle Park-Friesian heifer which will all be vet checked unjoined and suitable to breed. Picture is supplied.

THE Boyanup saleyards is set to host another big yarding of cattle at Nutrien Livestock's monthly store cattle sale next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.