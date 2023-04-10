Other bigger vendors will be AG Magenta, Greenbushes and CP Barber, Manjimup, which will both present 40 steers in the 12-14mo age bracket, while B Brooksby, Gelorup, will offer 23 steers (18-20mo), which were purchased as young steers and grown out and PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, will truck in 20 owner-bred steers (16-18mo).

