Having not seen any shearing action since 2021, the Spearwood Wool Expo Shears competition made a return at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo last weekend.
The event which was cancelled in 2022 due to COVID-19, this year had 27 entrants across five classes, who were keener than ever to pick up a handpiece.
Read more:
There were 10 more entrants than the 2021 group of 17 shearers - with nine in novice, two in under 21, five in both the intermediate and senior sections, and six in the open, showing their shearing abilities and skillset to the judges.
The shearers were judged on their overall shearing skills as well as the condition of the sheep post-shearing, out the back of the shearing shed.
The finals kicked off with the novice shearers, who went up against each other to see who could shear one ram the fastest, with the least penalties.
Winning the novice class was Stacci Chisholm, Manjimup, with 14 points, ahead of Zarah Squiers, Quairading, in second place on 16 points, from Stephen McCarthy, Trayning, on 20 points and Mitchell Baker, Toodyay, on 23.
Quickly following on were the two under 21 competitors, who had four sheep to shear in the final.
The winner was George Burt, Calingiri, with 62.150 points, from Jadas Guelfi, Gisborne, New Zealand, on 81.050 points.
The intermediate final took place next, with each entrant having to shear six sheep each.Wayne Banks, Williams, won with 68.267 points, from Andrew Kop, Beverley, on 78.883 points, Cameron Browne, Wagin, on 86.700 points and Brock Morgan, York, on 86.750 points.
The senior final required the competitors to shear eight sheep each.
Boyup Brook's Danielle Mauger won the first place ribbon for the senior shearing final with 69.950 points, followed by Robbie Stewart, Northam, with 78.350 points, Kevin Dawson, Dowerin, on 83.950 points and Matene Takarangi, Wagin, on 113.000 points.
The last class of the day was the open shearers, with 10 sheep assigned to each entrant to complete.
The class entrants wasted no time amd veteran Damien Boyle, Broomehill, claimed the first place sash, with a winning time of 63.650, followed by Tom Reed, Gisborne, New Zealand, on 67.800 points, Luke Harding, Boyup Brook, on 71.100 and Mark Buscumb, Quindanning, on 117.350 points.
When presentations were made, the organisers thanked the volunteers, sponsors and competitors for the efforts leading up to the event and during the competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.