Farm Weekly
Home/News

King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, takes out supreme Merino

By Jodie Rintoul
April 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The supreme exhibit in the Merino show ring at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo was awarded to the King familys Rangeview stud, Darkan. With the studs supreme exhibit, champion ram of show, grand champion Poll Merino ram and champion medium wool Poll Merino ram were Rangeview stud co-principals Melinda and Jeremy King and judges Preston Clarke, Perth, Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup and Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin. The supreme award was sponsored by AWN.
The supreme exhibit in the Merino show ring at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo was awarded to the King familys Rangeview stud, Darkan. With the studs supreme exhibit, champion ram of show, grand champion Poll Merino ram and champion medium wool Poll Merino ram were Rangeview stud co-principals Melinda and Jeremy King and judges Preston Clarke, Perth, Paul Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup and Steven Bolt, Claypans stud, Corrigin. The supreme award was sponsored by AWN.

It was a big day out for the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo at the weekend, when it claimed its second supreme title at a Merino show in WA this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.