This year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will return to its usual two-day format this year after hosting a condensed format in 2022.
This year's show, on August 9-10, will also return to its regular base at the Mingenew Recreation Centre.
"For the foreseeable future we will be there," said Mingenew Midwest Expo chairman Andrew Cosgrove.
Read more:
He said this year's show would be in full swing, with extra special plans to celebrate the expo's 40th anniversary.
Extra night time entertainment, more family activities and fun for children.
Other activities will return like the sheepdog trials and the tractor pull.
The 2022 expo was impacted by COVID considerations and, at the beginning of the year, both of the event co-ordinators had resigned.
"Last year was good for what it was, and for what we had," Mr Cosgrove said.
"Everyone certainly got a lot of benefit out of it."
He said the event was difficult to organise with a small team.
"We were in a unique situation, without those people it's pretty bloody hard to do the job," he said.
"We just thought, as a board, one person trying to run a two-day event, it's a bloody hard job, it's hard enough for two people, let alone one person."
Thankfully, despite more uncertainty, both of the event co-ordinator roles have been filled for this year.
"They're both fantastic," Mr Cosgrove said.
Feedback from the exhibitors who attended last year was positive, but showed a clear preference for the two-day event.
"We always get bigger gate numbers with the two-day event," Mr Cosgrove said.
"It's certainly the preference of the exhibitors to have two days to make it worthwhile."
Mr Cosgrove encouraged sporting clubs and community groups to get involved, emphasising the importance events like the expo had on the community and local economy.
"Not only Mingenew but the surrounding towns, Dongara and Three Springs pick up accommodation from people who are staying in the regions," he said.
"The bakery, the IGA and the pub, they 'kill the pig' on expo week, it all brings money into the local economy.
"Plus all the money that the expo brings in by itself.
"There's a lot of projects that happen because of the expo," he said.
The social and wellbeing benefits from the event are invaluable, with Mr Cosgrove saying the volunteering opportunities reflected the Mingenew community spirit.
"It's their chance to be involved, and makes everyone feel a part of it," he said.
"People aren't getting out enough anymore and talking about their issues.
"Expo is a good chance for people who don't get out, to get out and catch up with someone."
Interested exhibitors looking to get involved are encouraged to get in touch to secure their place - at mmwe.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.