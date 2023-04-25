Farm Weekly
Mingenew Midwest Expo returns with two-day event in 2023

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
April 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Craig Ajduk (left), branch manager, McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, with Andrew Cosgrove, McIntosh & Son, Mingenew Midwest Expo, chairperson at last years event. Picture is supplied.
This year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will return to its usual two-day format this year after hosting a condensed format in 2022.

