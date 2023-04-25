Farm Weekly
Home/News

Strike Energy to build gas plant at Eregulla

By Mal Gill
Updated April 25 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 8:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strike Energys accelerated gas production plans at its South Erregulla project (pink shading) at Arrowsmith East, with the proposed gas plant in the middle (grey rectangle) with a pipeline connecting it to the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (diagonal red line bottom left) about six kilometres away. The Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct is proposed to be located to the right of the gas plant.
Strike Energys accelerated gas production plans at its South Erregulla project (pink shading) at Arrowsmith East, with the proposed gas plant in the middle (grey rectangle) with a pipeline connecting it to the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (diagonal red line bottom left) about six kilometres away. The Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct is proposed to be located to the right of the gas plant.

A MODULAR gas plant, potentially earning Strike Energy more than $320,000 a day in initial cashflow from the site, is proposed under an accelerated development program for a former farm at Arrowsmith East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.