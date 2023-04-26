Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Nutrien Livestock's Leon Giglia is worried about the future of live cattle exports.

TH
By Tamara Hooper
April 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live cattle export out of WA could be the next industry to suffer because government policy.
Live cattle export out of WA could be the next industry to suffer because government policy.

THE WA agricultural industry stands at the coalface of the potential collapse of its sheep industry and, although publicly assured, the cattle industry could be squarely facing the very same fate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.