WESTERN Australia College of Agriculture, Narrogin, hosted its school ball on April 6 at the Fremantle Sailing Club.
The students put in a big effort to celebrate the biggest night on their social calendar and the ball brought back all of the neon nostalgia from the '90s.
Danielle Evans and Justin Stott were crowned the Belle and Beau of the ball respectively.
The Cutest Couple award went to Tyson Lansdell and Olivia Draper, and Cooper Smith took home the prize for The Best Dancer for showing off his impressive moves on the dance floor.
The Best Dressed awards were presented to Year 10 students Simon Whitehouse and Emma Smith, year 11 students Brandon Bulpitt and Ella Hackett, and invited guests Declan Phillips and Isabella Da Silva.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories.
