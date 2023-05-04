INVITATIONS from the secretariat to join public virtual forums on the live sheep exports phase-out by sea policy have been sent out this week, Farm Weekly has been told.
Live sheep phase-out independent panel chairman Phillip Glyde told attendees at the grower consultation forums in April the virtual meetings were the next step in the consultation process and would be held in mid-May, without dates confirmed at that time.
It is understood the forums will take two different formats with two broadcast sessions and six discussion forums set to be conducted by the independent panel on Friday, May 12 and Monday May 15.
How to participate:
Mr Glyde told Farm Weekly the sessions would allow for questions to be submitted via onscreen text during the sessions, with others able to like the questions to provide a guide as to what more people were interested in asking.
This is supported by the information being sent out this week, explaining the broadcast sessions are intended for a large audience to hear from the panel, with questions from attendees to be submitted via the Teams Live moderated question and answer tool, where attendees will only be able to see the people running the forum and will have their microphones disabled.
Meanwhile the discussion forums support engagement with targeted stakeholder groups that are capped at 200 people.
It is understood the panel will share information before providing attendees with the opportunity to ask a question and participate in the online discussion via Teams.
The email sent out is tailored specifically to the intended recipient denoting the appropriate date and time to register for.
The information said in both the broadcast sessions and discussion forums, the panel would answer as many questions as possible within the hour.
The panel again reiterated the public virtual forums will not consider the merits or otherwise of the government's policy to phase out live sheep exports by sea.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
