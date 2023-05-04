Farm Weekly
Home/News

Pet nat wine bubbles up

By Leah Tindale
May 4 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pétillant-Naturel is a natural sparkling often referred to as pet nat wine and is becoming popular due to its easy drinking style and short production time.
Pétillant-Naturel is a natural sparkling often referred to as pet nat wine and is becoming popular due to its easy drinking style and short production time.

IF YOU consider yourself somewhat of a wine connoisseur, you may have noticed during the past year or two a "new" style of wine popping up in bars and bottle shops all over Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.