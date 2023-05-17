Farm Weekly
Home/News

Supply outstrips demand to price detriment

By Mal Gill
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some woolgrowers refusing to accept substantially lower prices on offer from the get-go of wool sales last week saw 46.9pc of the first trading day's Merino fleece offering passed in at the Western Wool Centre.
Some woolgrowers refusing to accept substantially lower prices on offer from the get-go of wool sales last week saw 46.9pc of the first trading day's Merino fleece offering passed in at the Western Wool Centre.

WOOL brokers adding 2226 bales - 29 per cent in volume - to last week's Western Wool Centre (WWC) offering triggered the biggest market slide in more than two years and the highest passed-in rate for 95 weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.