DESIGNED to encourage people to get behind Western Australia's local producers, cafes, bars and restaurants, Plating Up WA continues to grow in popularity since it was launched in 2018.
So much so, that the 2023 version will include two editions - the first in WA and the second in Singapore.
Next month more than 40 WA's restaurants, bars and cafes will highlight the State's premium produce by featuring 'hero dishes' on their menus that include the best local and in-season, winter ingredients.
Each participating WA venue receives an ingredient register of Buy West Eat Best members, connecting them to local producers.
Some of WA's most talented chefs are participating, including Fremantle's Young George restaurant owner and head chef Melissa Palinkas, Must Winebar head chef and owner Russell Blaikie and Fraser's Restaurant Group executive chef Chris Taylor.
And it's not just restaurants and chefs in the metropolitan area that will feature hero dishes on their menus.
Customers at Tall Timbers Manjimup soon will be able to treat themselves to feasts, such as the deluxe truffle burger, consisting of eight grams of fresh Manjimup black truffle, aged cheddar, beetroot mayonnaise and rustic fries or the South West's Black Brewing Co. offering of a slow roast Marybrook pastured lamb rack with Moroccan spiced local root vegetables and Vasse Valley Hemp heart pesto.
It is the second year in a row Singapore will partner in Plating Up WA, with 20 of the country's restaurants participating from June 23 to July 23.
Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said while WA's food, beverage and hospitality industries had faced significant challenges over the past few years, they had continued to demonstrate fantastic resilience and innovation in finding new solutions.
"A hero dish is a dish that features some amazing WA seasonal produce...and something that showcases the best of WA," Ms Jarvis said.
"The Plating Up WA campaign is an opportunity to get behind our local producers, cafes, restaurants and hospitality venues and enjoy some of the delicious local produce they have on offer."
