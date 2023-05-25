Customers at Tall Timbers Manjimup soon will be able to treat themselves to feasts, such as the deluxe truffle burger, consisting of eight grams of fresh Manjimup black truffle, aged cheddar, beetroot mayonnaise and rustic fries or the South West's Black Brewing Co. offering of a slow roast Marybrook pastured lamb rack with Moroccan spiced local root vegetables and Vasse Valley Hemp heart pesto.