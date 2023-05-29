Farm Weekly
Norina Park celebrates 60th clip sold through Elders at Western Wool Centre

By Mal Gill
May 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Woolgrowers Norm (left) and Georgie Beecroft, NR & GL Beecroft, Norina Park, West Brookton, with wool broker and Elders wool sales manager north, Tim Burgess, who is holding a sample of their bright white, soft handling wool from their 60th and last wool clip on the show floor. Mr Burgess presented the Beecrofts with a framed certificate commemorating and thanking them for their 60th consecutive wool clip sold through Elders. Picture by Mal Gill.
A personal motto of "if you enjoy what you are doing you will usually make a go of it" has stood West Brookton woolgrower Norm Beecroft, 81, NR & GL Beecroft, Norina Park, in good stead.

