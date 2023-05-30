Farm Weekly
Payments to live ex independent panel revealed in Senate Estimates

By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:00am
Independent panel chairman Phillip Glyde (standing) receives $1541 each sitting day, while fellow panel members Heather Neil (left), Sue Middleton and Warren Snowdon, receive $1388 each sitting day.
INITIAL consultancy stages of the Federal government's plan to phase-out the live sheep trade will cost $5.6 million, with $2.2m for this financial year and the remaining $3.4m for the 2023-24 financial year.

