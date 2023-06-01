Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

When it comes down to it, farmers need firearms for their job and recreational shooters do not: Whittington

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated June 2 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington says Police Minister Paul Papalia would need to target recreational shooters to achieve his desired outcome of reducing the number of firearms in WA and their risk to the WA community.
WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington says Police Minister Paul Papalia would need to target recreational shooters to achieve his desired outcome of reducing the number of firearms in WA and their risk to the WA community.

"IF the Police Minister was serious about reducing the risk of firearms to the community, he would ban anyone who is not a primary producer or a competition shooter from owning a firearm."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.