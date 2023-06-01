Farm Weekly
WA live cattle exports in limbo says Nats leader David Littleproud

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
June 1 2023
The Federal National Party used Senate estimates last week to question Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry staff on their knowledge of the relationship between live sheep and southern rangeland cattle in Western Australia. Photo by: The Livestock Collective.
THE Federal National Party used Senate estimates last week to question Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) staff on their knowledge of the symbiotic relationship between live sheep exports and southern rangeland cattle exports in Western Australia.

