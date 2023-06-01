THE Federal National Party used Senate estimates last week to question Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) staff on their knowledge of the symbiotic relationship between live sheep exports and southern rangeland cattle exports in Western Australia.
DAFF secretary Andrew Metcalf, acting deputy secretary Matt Koval and acting first assistant secretary Andrew McDonald were unable to provide accurate figures on the number of multi-species voyages from the Port of Fremantle, but implied the commercial decision to shut down the live sheep trade would have an insignificant impact on the cattle industry.
Senate estimates heard that to the end of March 2023, seven voyages had single species, while four voyages had multi-species (sheep and cattle) departing from the Port of Fremantle.
In 2022, 15 voyages were single species and 10 were multi-species, while in 2021, 18 voyages were single species and 13 were multi-species.
LiveCorp chairman Troy Setter said working on a figure of 75 per cent of sheep ships going to the Middle East having cattle on them as well, the cattle industry was most definitely reliant on the live sheep trade.
"Most of those voyages only work to cattle because they have dual species on them," Mr Setter said.
"Those markets need a mix of sheep and cattle, and it is often a multi-port discharge.
"There has been a move by some of those Middle Eastern countries to take more cattle, and a concerted effort by Australian exporters to open up more cattle markets.
"So it wouldn't be economically viable, from my experience formerly when I was an exporter, for most of those markets to take a part-loaded cattle ship or a small cattle ship."
National Party leader David Littleproud said the government left the WA cattle industry in limbo, with no plan to help it export its product once the live sheep industry shut down, despite a large proportion of multi-breed consignments, combining cattle.
He said Labor had no answers to how the cattle industry would be supported with the removal of sheep.
Mr Watt told Senate estimates "it's about how we design the phase-out" of the live sheep industry.
Mr Littleproud said there were already concerns that Australian companies would no longer be able to sell cattle from Australia, if their overseas customers couldn't buy sheep from the same ship as well.
"If the sheep disappear, the cattle industry will be impacted," Mr Littleproud said.
"It comes down to the financial viability for those exporting product - many buyers of sheep also purchase cattle.
"Shutting down the live sheep trade will impact the cattle industry.
"Labor needs to consider the consequential impact on the cattle industry, which could be devastating.
"The cattle industry needs confidence but Labor doesn't have the answers."
National Party senator for Victoria, Bridget McKenzie, asked how the government and department were going to address the affect on the live cattle trade.
DAFF acting first secretary Andrew McDonald it was a matter the independent panel was looking at as part of its work.
Ms McKenzie asked if this was one of the panel's terms of reference.
"Not in an explicit sense, but it will be something it will consider," Mr McDonald said.
Mr Watt could not recall the exact wording but he was "pretty sure that there is something in there about consequential impacts, flow on impacts."
The terms of reference as listed on the DAFF website are:
How the government should phase-out live sheep exports by sea?
The timeframe to implement the phase-out.
How the phase-out will impact exporters, farmers and other businesses across the supply chain?
Support and adjustment options for those impacted by the phase-out.
Opportunities, including options to expand domestic processing and increase sheep meat exports.
With this in mind, the only one likely to apply to the cattle industry in WA is point four.
Mr Littleproud and The Nationals WA leader Shane Love said WA producers had been neglected by both State and Federal governments,
They have called for Mr Watt to attend the next round of face-to-face meetings scheduled to be later this month.
They say the drop in both sheep and cattle prices, the oversupply of sheep awaiting slaughter and the seasonal conditions have only added to the tension and stress for WA producers.
"It's time the minister actually turned up in WA, stopped hiding behind the panel and actually look the growers of WA in the eye," said The Nationals WA MLA for Roe, Peter Rundle.
"We know the phase out is not based on any scientific or rational basis," Mr Love said.
"It is based entirely on a political agenda that has been led by Animal activist organisations."
Mr Love said the recent text message conversation between the minister's office and the RSPCA highlighted the influence activists have over the Federal Labor government's policy.
Mark McGowan's resignation as WA Premier this week adds another layer to the uncertainty for growers and industry stakeholders, wondering whether his replacement would also speak up and support of the industry.
Despite saying he supported the live export industry, it was revealed recently that Mr McGowan had not met with the independent panel and knew nothing about the consultation meetings.
"I passed on my views to the Federal minister some months ago," he said at the time.
In the Senate Estimates meetings, it was revealed that WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis had also not met with the panel.
"We met with the WA ag minister's chief of staff," Mr McDonald said.
