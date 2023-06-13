There just isnt enough clarity around this bill or enough time left, according to The Nationals WA deputy leader and MP for Roe Peter Rundle. He was speaking after a meeting this week in Esperance, where he took this photograph of more than 600 growers gathered to hear about the implementation of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021. Mr Rundle said at the meeting there were a lot of questions about like for like farm activities. So, if youre doing the current farming practice and you have no Aboriginal cultural heritage site on your land or no indication of it on a map theoretically, you can continue on with your practices, Mr Rundle said. My understanding is that you can even do tier 2 or 3 activities without seeking an exemption. But the presenter seemed to backtrack on that in relation to dams and other things later in the day. So, people were still walking away worried and confused about where we go from July 1.