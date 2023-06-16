Farm Weekly
Episode 3 has support from within the industry for economic analysis of the live sheep export trade

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
EP3 has the task of putting together an indepth report on how the phase-out of the live sheep export industry will affect the industry.
INDUSTRY leaders have welcomed Episode Three Pty Ltd (EP3) being awarded the contract to conduct an official analysis of live sheep exports, by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

