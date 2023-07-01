Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Minister promotes RSPCA survey

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
July 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry minister Murray Watt promoted RSPCA survey results this week on twitter.
Federal Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry minister Murray Watt promoted RSPCA survey results this week on twitter.

The exposure of controversial text messages between a senior adviser to Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt, did not deter him from again promoting the RSPCA's campaign to shut down the Western Australian live sheep export industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.