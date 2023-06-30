A Western Australian led petition gained more than 10,000 signatures, pressuring the Albanese Government to reverse its decision to ban the live sheep export industry.
Spearheaded by Federal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson, senator Slade Brockman and MP for the Agricultural Region Steve Martin, the petition was presented in Federal Parliament last week.
The State and Federal opposition has said, once implemented, the policy stands to destroy thousands of jobs.
"The livelihoods of more than 3500 regional workers and their families stand to be devastated, mostly in my electorate, yet the ramifications of such a decision stretch much further," Mr Wilson said.
"The ban could see the stable price floor for wool and sheep plummet, harm many other industries, damage long-standing trade relationships and cause animal welfare standards to decline.
"Jobs, families and entire communities that have been built around this industry face an uncertain future.
"This decision is not just about sheep and trade, it's about real people with real livelihoods being threatened."
Mr Brockman said the petition also reveals significant community support for the trade and opposition to Labor's policy to close it down.
"There is no evidence or science behind the ban," Mr Brockman said.
"This ban is casting a long, unsettling shadow over our local communities."
Prior to the petition being presented, a group of 30 live sheep export industry stakeholders gathered on the steps of the WA Parliament to convey to new Premier Roger Cook that they were a small representation of the thousands of families and communities that will be harmed by the Federal government's policy.
"Our regional agriculture sector forms the bedrock of Western Australia's economy and the live sheep export trade is no exception," Mr Martin said.
"I call on Premier Roger Cook to stand up for our farmers and regional agricultural sector.
"The time has come for Mr Cook to demonstrate his commitment to our regions.
"It's time for him to step up, defend our agricultural sector and safeguard the livelihoods of our farmers and our community."
MP for Roe Peter Rundle stood with colleagues, producers, businesses and families set to be affected by what he said is a senseless ban.
"This is yet another in a line of attacks from a Labor Government on regional industries and on hardworking sectors delivering immense benefit for our State," Mr Rundle said.
"We're here today to send a message to the Premier and his Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis that this industry deserves more than lip service - they deserve a State Government fighting for them in Canberra.
"(Agriculture Minister) Murray Watt owes it to WA producers to look them in the eye while he decimates their industry - to hide behind the panel is gutless.
"He may refuse to front up, but the Premier and Ms Jarvis are in a position to force him to the table on the issue.
"What are they doing?
"Where are they?"
During the sitting of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Rundle proposed a motion that: "This house calls on the Premier to stand up for Western Australians and outline his plan to defend the live sheep export trade against the Albanese Government's ideological attack, which is already crippling regional communities and businesses reliant upon this $130 million industry."
After hearing Mr Rundle, Liberal Party leader Libby Mettam and The Nationals WA MP for the Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies speak, Mr Cook said he supported the live sheep export industry, its stakeholders and above all WA producers.
However, when it came time to vote, Mr Cook voted against the motion along with 38 other MPs.
READ MORE:
Liberal and National party members say they refuse to let the issue get rushed through without holding the government to account for destroying an industry that is acknowledged worldwide for its standards and operations.
"The live sheep export industry has achieved outstanding improvements in animal welfare," Mr Brockman said.
"Mortality rates have reached an all-time low and have shown a consistent decline since the 1980s.
"This proud WA industry has played a pivotal role in exporting our exemplary welfare standards internationally."
Mr Brockman said the decision has been met with fierce opposition in regional WA, with the controversial 'phase out' consultation meetings having garnered large crowds of concerned farmers and industry workers.
He said the over-arching message was to leave the live sheep export industry alone.
The 10,000 signatures were a reflection of a message, with a prior petition of 2500 signatures taken to the WA Parliament by the The Nationals WA last month.
WA sheep farmers, industry workers, regional Australians and industry supporters do not want to see this WA industry sacrificed for the policy.
The same day the State opposition asked Mr Cook to speak up for the live sheep export industry with his Federal counterparts, Liberal Party MP for Durack Melissa Price gave a speech to Federal Parliament supporting the industry in WA.
"As the member for an electorate consisting of only regional, rural or remote areas, I am greatly concerned over the Albanese Labor government's attack on our valued Western Australian farmers," Ms Price said.
"It is truly perplexing to me that those opposite are seeking to decimate and destroy an industry that is an integral part of our heritage, ensures our food security and sustains our nation.
"I must question the motives of those opposite and the minority active groups they are trying to appease.
"If they genuinely cared about animal welfare standards, they would support our industry, which is consistently ranked among the highest in the world.
"This industry generates significant economic contributions and its processes are subject to rigorous scrutiny and continuous improvement.
"Put clearly, Western Australian sheep producers could not have done any more than has been asked of them."
Ms Price also asked Mr Cook to do everything he could to demonstrate his support for WA sheep producers and to put an end to what she said was and unjustifiable plan.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
