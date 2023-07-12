AFTER a lifetime in the grains industry, including more than 11 years with the CBH Group, CBH chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig is closing the curtain on all things wheat and instead setting his sights on all things meat.
Mr Craig has been appointed managing director of leading Australian smallgoods producer D'Orsogna which crafts high quality hams, bacon, continentals and salami products.
Announcing the appointment, D'Orsogna chairman Tony Iannello said the transition would be effectively seamless, with Mr Craig scheduled to join the company in early November and begin as managing director on January 1, 2024.
Mr Iannello described Mr Craig as a dynamic business leader, experienced in leading a large and complex business in tandem with a quality, outcome driven management team.
"D'Orsogna's board saw these critical qualities as the right match for where our company is positioned at this time and where we see it moving in the future," Mr Iannello said.
"Jason has a proven ability to shape organisational strategy and deliver results in highly competitive business environments and we believe those skills will further enhance the already strong relationships D'Orsogna has with our customers, consumers, and suppliers."
READ MORE:
Mr Craig said he was excited to have the opportunity to lead a wonderful family company with such a strong brand and reputation.
The current managing director Greig Smith has decided to "pursue new challenges" after having led D'Orsogna for the past six years.
During his time as managing director, he developed and expanded the D'Orsogna facility in Victoria and navigated COVID-19 supply pressures.
"More recently, Greig restructured critical transport and cold storage arrangements after changes in that industry space, so on behalf of the board, management and staff of D'Orsogna I thank him for his commitment and wish him all the best," Mr Iannello said.
Headquartered in Perth, D'Orsogna is a 75-year-old family owned business which is a market leader in the production and distribution of a range of cured and cooked whole and sliced hams, gourmet continental goods, bacon and cooked sausages.
The company employes about 800 people, comprising 550 in WA and 250 in Victoria.
Its WA premises at Palmyra, near the port of Fremantle, has been D'Orsogna's home since 1973 and retains its head office status, staff and production.
Nationally it is complemented by D'Orsogna's 2019 $65 million state-of-the-art 11,000 square metre food manufacturing facility in Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.