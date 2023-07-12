Farm Weekly
Jason Craig departs CBH for DOrsogna

By Jasmine Peart
July 12 2023 - 1:00pm
CBH chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig has been announced as the new managing director for DOrsogna.
AFTER a lifetime in the grains industry, including more than 11 years with the CBH Group, CBH chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig is closing the curtain on all things wheat and instead setting his sights on all things meat.

